DesignAnswers conceptualizes and creates the USISPF coffee table book– Celebrating 75 years of India-US Trade Relations

Doing justice to the story of 75 years of a successful relationship between two of the world’s largest democracies was no small task. There was a single-minded focus to bring this book to life to celebrate 5 years of USISPF. DesignAnswers (A rapidly growing, full-service design and advertising agency) and USISPF (U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum) came together to craft this beautiful book that has already won praises and accolades from politicians, industry stalwarts and organizations spanning India and the United States of America.
A prestigious event was held to launch this collectable book, on the 2nd August 2022 at the Oberoi, New Delhi amidst the august company of, Dr Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO USISPF who presented this book to Mr. Amitabh Kant and Mrs. Roshni Nadar amidst other dignitaries. The book has also been presented to Dr. Jaishankar, Mrs. Smriti Irani and other leaders to commemorate this achievement.
This book elegantly portrays the political and cultural episodes by means of a visual walkthrough captured beautifully in the chapters and makes for an interesting read. Conceptualized, written and designed by the award-winning agency - DesignAnswers, this book is a visual delight that gives a sense of mesmerizing grandness.
“We could not have asked for a better partner to curate our commemorative coffee table book "Celebrating 75 Years of US-India Relationship". When we shared our vision with the DesignAnswers team, they immediately understood our goal. The coffee table book produced by DesignAnswers is beautiful, reflecting the passion of everyone who worked on it. The book has been widely received and acknowledged by senior leaders in U.S. and India is truly one of its kind. We are very grateful to Praneeta and her team for being a dream partner in this important endeavour.” – Mukesh Aghi, managing director, USISPF
In response to the success of the book, Praneeta Shringi, Director, DesignAnswers says “We are grateful to Dr. Mukesh Aghi, Mr. Gaurav Verma and Mrs. Nivedita Mehra for giving us this dream opportunity and allowing us to lead the way throughout the journey. We were confident that we would do justice to this project and give it the dignity and stature it deserved. We are extremely proud to have been part of this milestone achievement and thankful to USISPF for this designers delight”.