Diesel partners with pop star King to debut Diesel Vert, a first-of-its-kind watch collection designed in VR

The launch event brought together the worlds of hip-hop culture and timepieces, as Diesel and King launched the new Vert range and the new Metamorph virtual world experience.
Global lifestyle brand Diesel unveiled its latest innovation this week, launching the groundbreaking Vert collection of watches in collaboration with leading Indian singer and pop star King. The launch made waves across the real and virtual worlds alike, as the Vert marks Diesel’s foray into the world of virtual reality-designed timepieces. The exclusive launch event, held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, brought together fashion, tech and pop in a spectacle that reaffirmed Diesel's position as an industry trendsetter.
The Vert Collection is a first-of-its-kind creation, designed using a technologically immersive virtual reality experience that seamlessly bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. It is a part of Diesel's forward-thinking Metamorph collection, which is designed to capture an aesthetic that is both organic and futuristic.
With a case size of 44 mm, the watches are available in three colour options - black, gold and silver, and they come with a stainless steel strap bracelet and three-hand date movement. There’s also a limited edition exclusive (DZ2183)—only 700 units available worldwide—and it features contrasting leather black inlay accents along this dynamic design's inner core and clips.
The launch event took place at the Diesel exclusive boutique at Mumbai's Jio World Drive and was attended by King and Mr. Verghese, Managing Director of Fossil Group - India. It also welcomed a number of prominent influencers, guests, and leading media outlets, highlighting the anticipation and excitement surrounding Diesel's latest offering.
Mr. Verghese began the event by sharing the design journey that led to the creation of the Vert Collection. He highlighted Diesel's focus on building individual identity, stating, “The Vert Collection is a testament to Diesel's commitment to innovation at the most fundamental level. Our timepieces are an expression of individuality, and the creative process behind the Vert Collection aims to let wearers make a unique statement about their personal style. A first-of-its-kind VR technology was employed to create an immersive aesthetic inspired by Diesel Creative Director, Glenn Martens, for this collection, giving it a futuristic look that still seamlessly complements the ensemble of the modern man.”
Attendees were then treated to a captivating launch film that offered a first glimpse at the design of the Vert Collection. The visually striking film features a virtually constructed, futuristically dressed 3D mannequin cradling the Vert watch in its palm, accentuating its armour-like design and gleaming futuristic aesthetics. The unconventional choice to use an animated dystopian backdrop for the reveal elevated the uniqueness of the Vert Collection, setting Diesel apart in the world of horological marketing.
Diesel's collaboration with King, a breakout performer in India's music scene, brought even more excitement to the event. Following the film reveal, King joined Mr. Verghese for a brief interaction with attending media, before proceeding to model the watch himself and give attendees the first-ever in-person look at the Diesel Vert Collection. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, King said, "I've always believed that style is a powerful form of self-expression, just like music. The Diesel Vert Collection is a series that showcases a new level of craftsmanship with its VR design technology. The daring and futuristic look of this collection is something I relate to and appreciate on a personal level, with their gutsy and unapologetic design. The Vert Collection perfectly complements my style, and I'm proud to partner with Diesel to bring their new design approach to the world.”
Diesel is further extending the immersive experience beyond physical watches by inviting fans worldwide to experience 'Metamorph,' a multi-layered virtual game-like adventure developed in partnership with visionary media-tech artists from Artificial Rome. Built on a novel Web3 foundation, the Metamorph virtual world is shaped by Vert design details where visitors can explore breathtaking scenery and complete various challenges through their A:VERT:AR (avatar), culminating in a virtual concert celebration featuring artist Lil Dre.
The Vert Collection is now available at Diesel boutiques and select online and offline retailers, with range prices starting at INR 27,995.