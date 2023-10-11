Diesel partners with pop star King to debut Diesel Vert, a first-of-its-kind watch collection designed in VR

Diesel's collaboration with King, a breakout performer in India's music scene, brought even more excitement to the event. Following the film reveal, King joined Mr. Verghese for a brief interaction with attending media, before proceeding to model the watch himself and give attendees the first-ever in-person look at the Diesel Vert Collection. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, King said, "I've always believed that style is a powerful form of self-expression, just like music. The Diesel Vert Collection is a series that showcases a new level of craftsmanship with its VR design technology. The daring and futuristic look of this collection is something I relate to and appreciate on a personal level, with their gutsy and unapologetic design. The Vert Collection perfectly complements my style, and I'm proud to partner with Diesel to bring their new design approach to the world.”