Discovery Kids’ new initiative #LockdownDiariesWithKids brings together stories of WFH with Kids

As part of the activity, participants could share their amazing lockdown stories with their kids.
As the world prepares itself for a new normal, there isn’t a soul who hasn’t learned their share of lessons during the COVID-19-led lockdown. While the pandemic confined everyone within their home, it also gave an opportunity to work upon one's work-life balance, which everyone seemed to have been procrastinating for long. With remote working the only option, working professionals got their first-hand experience of juggling between household chores and work stipulations. And if this wasn’t enough, houses with kids have a story of their own.
Bringing to the spotlight work-from-home stories with kids, Discovery Kids in association with afaqs! launched ‘Lockdown Diaries with Kids’. The initiative was aimed at highlighting the multi-tasking efforts of individuals with kids by collecting stories of unparalleled bravado of handling work and home in these frantic times. The activity saw an overwhelming response with professionals working across multiple sectors sharing their special moments with their kids during the lockdown. Additionally, reflecting on how the pandemic had given them a chance to understand their child better.
In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the DIY approach has become the obvious and ideal choice – be it at work or home. In addition to optimally ones utilising time, it has also built a feeling of togetherness among families and strengthened their bond – which had been shadowed by the hustle-bustle of the daily routine.
Discovery Kids and afaqs! would like to congratulate all the winners for sharing their amazing stories out of their #LockdownDiariesWithKids. We would also like to thank all the participants for taking time out of their schedule and making this initiative better than one could envisage. To conclude, these are different and difficult times, but the determination to get through these together makes us believe in the power of togetherness today, tomorrow and forever.
Discovery Kids and afaqs! would like to congratulate all the winners for sharing their amazing stories out of their #LockdownDiariesWithKids. We would also like to thank all the participants for taking time out of their schedule and making this initiative better than one could envisage. To conclude, these are different and difficult times, but the determination to get through these together makes us believe in the power of togetherness today, tomorrow and forever.