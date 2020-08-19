Discovery Kids with their new initiative continues to capture special stories of WFH with kids

With overwhelming responses continuing to flow in, working parents share the special moments they have had with their kids during this pandemic lockdown.
While the nation slowly gets back into the strives of the new normal, the lessons that we have learnt during this lockdown remain to be eternal. This phase has well equipped the people with the idea of juggling between work commitments and household chores, where the latter no more remains ignored. With the idea of having fun moments along with all the other responsibilities, this lockdown has been the canvas to several picturesque memories
Returning to the spotlight initiative ‘Lockdown Diaries with Kids’ which is brought to you by Discovery Kids in association with afaqs! The initiative continues to highlight the multi-tasking efforts of individuals with kids by collecting stories of unparalleled experience of handling work and home in these difficult times. With overwhelming responses continuing to flow in, this gives a clear idea of how this frantic time has helped many create a better bond and understanding with their child.
Alongside the DIY approach that this pandemic has inculcated in our lives, this phase has also helped us understand the importance of sharing the load. Many of the responses that this initiative received talked about how their child has now become their buddy, how they spent time talking about even the smallest of things. To many, sharing quality time with their family was an aspect that was often overlooked due to various work commitments. With this initiative, we were able to capture some of those serene moments of when these people were working from home with their children around.
Discovery Kids and afaqs! would again like to congratulate all the winners for sharing their special moments and amazing stories of #LockdownDiariesWithKids. We would also like to thank all the participants for taking out time from their busy schedule to be a part of this initiative. Even though this pandemic has had a tough impact on almost everyone, this time has also helped people shed light on certain important things in their lives. With better days to come, these are memories that will always be cherished.