Discovery Kids with their new initiative continues to capture special stories of WFH with kids

Alongside the DIY approach that this pandemic has inculcated in our lives, this phase has also helped us understand the importance of sharing the load. Many of the responses that this initiative received talked about how their child has now become their buddy, how they spent time talking about even the smallest of things. To many, sharing quality time with their family was an aspect that was often overlooked due to various work commitments. With this initiative, we were able to capture some of those serene moments of when these people were working from home with their children around.