Ecommerce Business Analytics: Turn data into action

If your through-funnel analysis still yields some murkiness about the right next moves, start at the bottom, and work your way up.

Begin with what you “own” (like pricing and content), move on to what you can efficiently operate (like promotions and paid search), and then turn your focus to the higher-touch, higher-investment opportunities at the top of the funnel (like display advertising).

And stay nimble. Your conversation with the data is ongoing, and new revelations will likely entail incremental shifts in thinking and tactics along the way. But that’s the best way to stay ahead in an industry that changes every day. Treat your conversation with your data less like a weekly check-in with the boss and more like a constant repartee with the fun colleague who sits next to you.