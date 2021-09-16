Eggfirst creates ‘Fikar Not’ campaign for Fino with Pankaj Tripathi

The campaign will be led by a television commercial – conceptualised and executed by Eggfirst.
Eggfirst recently launched Fino Payment Bank’s brand campaign with Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign, ‘Fino matlab Fikar Not’ is aimed at promoting Fino’s products and services, represented through their ever present and friendly neighbourhood local banker – Hamesha available!
Eggfirst recommended Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador mainly due to his popularity in the primary markets of Fino. Ravi Banka, CEO – Eggfirst, said, “Pankaj Tripathi fits brilliantly as the embodiment of the brand promise. Not only is he massively popular with the masses, but his persona connects very well with the brand as well. Not to mention the amazing credibility he brings to the table.” Adding to this, Patanjali Patnaik, Creative Director – Eggfirst, said, “The thought ‘Fikar Not’ came from the brand name itself. And who better than Pankaj Tripathi to represent this concept. His ever-cool personality blends superbly with the campaign.”
Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO – Fino Payments Bank, added, “We are extremely pleased to have Pankaj Tripathi, a celebrated artist, as our brand ambassador. We believe the association will go a long way in not only achieving the desired top of the mind brand recall but also in bringing about a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour towards the adoption of digital banking.”
Pankaj Tripathi will be associated with Fino for two years, during which he will be the face of the brand across platforms. Anand Bhatia, CMO – Fino, added, “Pankaj Tripathi brings a pan India connect and an appeal that is in sync with our values of being grounded, real, sincere, honest, competent and hardworking. He is a self-made man, just like our self-made bank.”
The campaign will be led by a television commercial – conceptualised and executed by Eggfirst. This will be followed by a plethora of activities, mainly on digital platforms. For Fino, this is a milestone in itself as it marks the brand’s first ever celebrity endorsement. For Eggfirst, it is yet another feather in their hat after their recent success stories, with many more in the pipeline.
Eggfirst is a full-service advertising agency, delivering brand successes for over 16 years. Based in Mumbai, Eggfirst brings to you the best of mainstream advertising and digital marketing. As cliched as it may sound, the agency loves being there for its clients at the frontlines of the various marketing battles. They are known for their expertise at the cross-section of Rural India, Digital marketing and Vernacular. Eggfirst drives brand messages across rural India deploying the right mix of mainstream marketing and digital outreach. Led with a culture of integrity and commitment that makes one sit up and take notice – as personified by their proposition: As good as our word. Check www.eggfirst.com for more.