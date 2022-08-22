Eggfirst is back with Fino’s latest campaign starring Triple Tripathi

Tripathi portrays the role of a shopkeeper who is also a Fino merchant, a customer, and the merchant’s assistant.
Eggfirst recently launched Fino Payment Bank’s brand campaign with not one, not two, but three Pankaj Tripathis! Taking the brand’s proposition of ‘Fino matlab Fikar Not’ ahead, Eggfirst crafted ‘Aaiye toh sahi’ with Pankaj Tripathi in a triple role.
On his association with Fino, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I feel proud to be a part of Fino because of its reach even in the remote areas of India, where banking is still a privilege. Coming from a rural background, I feel the connection with the brand because back in the days, banking wasn’t as easily available.”
The brain behind the campaign, executive creative director - Eggfirst, Patanjali Patnaik, said, “Showing Pankaj Tripathi in a triple role this year is a powerful tool to convey the brand’s omnipresence. With #AaiyeTohSahi, the idea was to simply invite the customers to Fino outlets for all their banking needs. Having Pankaj Tripathi play the roles, giving his own spin to them, was truly delightful.”
The two #AaiyeTohSahi films show the convenience of withdrawing cash through a micro-ATM as well as the ease of opening a savings account at Fino outlets. Elaborating on this year’s campaign, Anand Bhatia, CMO – Fino, said, “Fino is now present in approximately 90% of India’s districts with the largest count of micro-ATMs in the country, operated in local stores like chemists, petrol pumps, mobile shops and more. It is this aspect that is so beautifully captured in this year’s campaign with Pankaj Tripathi. Want to withdraw cash or open a savings account? Fino outlet is there in every gully; aap aaiye toh sahi!”
Ashish Banka, CEO – Eggfirst, added, “We launched Fino’s campaign, Fino Matlab Fikar Not, with Pankaj Tripathi last year and it received a phenomenal response. This year, we have taken it to the next level with #AaiyeTohSahi. We’re delighted to see the brand’s connect across the hinterland as it continues to serve the underbanked and unbanked consumers.”
This is the second year of Pankaj Tripathi’s association with Fino. He will continue to be the face of the brand across platforms. For Eggfirst, fresh off its ‘Specialist Agency Of The Year – Rural Marketing’ win at Indian Agency Awards 2022, this campaign further reaffirms its position as perhaps the most prolific agency serving rural markets.
