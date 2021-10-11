Eggfirst launches Icon Steel’s campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

For Eggfirst, this is yet another huge success story after their recent brand campaigns with celebrities like Sonu Sood and Pankaj Tripathi.
Eggfirst recently launched the brand campaign for Icon Steel with legendary Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan. Launched on Amitabh’s birthday on October 11, the campaign is a big one for Icon Steel, one of the leading companies of TMT bars.
Ravi Banka, Founder and CEO – Eggfirst, said, “It’s a big delight and responsibility when we are entrusted to drive large campaigns for brands. It’s been exciting to conceptualise and plan this campaign with Mr Bachchan. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients in their marketing battles, sometimes even leading the charge. 'India Ka Icon’ has been one such campaign that we believe will lend success nonpareil to the brand.”
Patanjali Patnaik, Creative Director – Eggfirst, commented, “The campaign, ‘India Ka Icon’ cleverly integrates Amitabh’s iconic status with the name of the brand. It will drive the brand equity several notches higher.”
Icon Steel, a company from Jalna, Maharashtra, is one of India’s biggest and most innovative steel companies. With their continuous investments in cutting edge technology, they have launched various products that have revolutionised the construction industry.
Their visionary MD, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, said, “We want people who are building their houses to make an informed decision about TMT bars. The whole idea is to connect with influencers and end consumers. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is a universally recognised icon, and I am sure he will help spread awareness not just about Icon Steel, but also about the category. We are delighted to be associated with Mr. Bachchan.”
Amitabh Bachchan will be the face of the brand across TV, print, outdoor and digital. For Eggfirst, this is yet another huge success story after their recent brand campaigns with celebrities like Sonu Sood and Pankaj Tripathi. With their expertise that integrates rural, digital marketing and vernacular, Eggfirst has helped brands reach out to the huge hinterland markets of India through digital means.
About Eggfirst
Eggfirst is a full-service advertising agency, delivering brand successes for more than 16 years. Based in Mumbai, Eggfirst brings to you the best of mainstream advertising and digital marketing. As cliched as it may sound, the agency loves being there for its clients at the frontlines of the various marketing battles. They are known for their expertise at the cross-section of Rural India, Digital marketing and Vernacular. Eggfirst drives brand messages across rural India deploying the right mix of mainstream marketing and digital outreach. Led with a culture of integrity and commitment that makes one sit up and take notice – as personified by their proposition: As good as our word. Check www.eggfirst.com for more.