Eggfirst redefines delegate brand campaign with Sonu Sood

Eggfirst recently launched a 360-degree integrated campaign for Brand Delegate from Corteva ™ with Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.
The campaign is aligned with the core proposition of “Redefining Success with Trust”. Surely, Sonu Sood has redefined the definition of success and carved out an appropriate niche for himself. Not to mention the popularity and connect he has with the rural audiences. Sonu Sood brings in the right brand connect and is aligned with the exact same brand attributes of ‘redefining success’.
Punya Pally, marcom lead and brand champion at Corteva Agriscience, South Asia, shared, “In times of uncertainty, farmers need assurance of results and motivation to aim higher. When we shortlisted the campaign thought, we initiated the search for an apt celebrity. It was then a unanimous choice to have Sonu Sood as our brand endorser as he has himself redefined his brand persona and has become a real-life hero by supporting and standing by people in times of need. He is the living personification of our brand – trust, reliability, and care. This was one campaign wherein everything fell in place, right from ideation to execution. My compliments to our agency partner Eggfirst for understanding the brand and putting together the campaign that seems precisely what would work. Despite the lockdown constraints, Eggfirst delivered the campaign crafting one deliverable after the other, making the entire experience seamlessly delightful. Needless to mention their rural and agrochemicals advertising expertise in India is unparalleled.”
The campaign is currently making waves not only amongst the farming community but also among the Agrochemicals marketing fraternity. Commenting on the successful launch, Ravi Banka, fFounder & CEO, Eggfirst said, “The Delegate campaign with Sonu Sood has been one fine campaign – connecting sharply with farmers. Not just the launch creative but also the digital multiplier elements are working very well. Our expertise and experience in the agrochemicals domain is are fairly known and we are glad to be taking that repute higher with bigger and smarter campaigns like Delegate.”
The campaign has been launched pan-India. It encompasses TVCs, digital films, contests, print, outdoor and channel partner activation in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil.
Eggfirst is one of India’s leading digital advertising agencies and perhaps the most prolific one in the agriculture and rural domain. In the current lockdown, Eggfirst has enabled many brands reach out to rural markets via its digital expertise.
About Eggfirst
Eggfirst is one hell of a Marwari-led advertising agency, delivering brand successes for over 16 years. Based in Mumbai, Eggfirst brings to you the best of mainstream advertising and digital marketing. As cliched as it may sound, the agency loves being there for its clients at the frontlines of the various marketing battles. They are known for their expertise at the cross-section of Rural India, Digital marketing and Vernacular. Eggfirst drives brand messages across rural India deploying the right mix of mainstream marketing and digital outreach. Led with a culture of integrity and commitment that makes one sit up and take notice. Check www.eggfirst.com