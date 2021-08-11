Eggfirst redefines delegate brand campaign with Sonu Sood

Punya Pally, marcom lead and brand champion at Corteva Agriscience, South Asia, shared, “In times of uncertainty, farmers need assurance of results and motivation to aim higher. When we shortlisted the campaign thought, we initiated the search for an apt celebrity. It was then a unanimous choice to have Sonu Sood as our brand endorser as he has himself redefined his brand persona and has become a real-life hero by supporting and standing by people in times of need. He is the living personification of our brand – trust, reliability, and care. This was one campaign wherein everything fell in place, right from ideation to execution. My compliments to our agency partner Eggfirst for understanding the brand and putting together the campaign that seems precisely what would work. Despite the lockdown constraints, Eggfirst delivered the campaign crafting one deliverable after the other, making the entire experience seamlessly delightful. Needless to mention their rural and agrochemicals advertising expertise in India is unparalleled.”