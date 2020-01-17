Engage with your audience like never before with ZEE5's AdVault

AdVault dives into the digital space to help brands maximise their reach and build awareness.
Recently, India's largest ConTech brand, ZEE5 launched its industry defining Ad-suite. This unique offering aims at delivering a complete 360-degree solution to digital advertisers and brands that are looking to reach out to the potential audience through an exemplary blend of content and technology. Best in class automation, data analytics, monetization with investments in AI and ML, and other innovative features, makes the ZEE5 Ad-suite an ideal entertainment hub for brands to augment their reach in a brand safe environment.
ZEE5's efforts to further brand goals
The two ingenious tools in the ZEE5 AdSuite stack include Ampli5 and AdVault. Ampli5 enables brands to execute high impact campaigns with the help of influencer engagement, social marketing, branded content, content marketing, and integration. And Ad Vault aids brands to maintain a competitive advantage by providing a plethora of ad solutions and driving desired KPI's in the digital space. This helps brands not just to reach out and engage with their target audience but also forge meaningful and long-lasting connections with them. With AdVault, brands can tap on their customers at various interactive crossroads such as desktop, mobile web, mobile app, smart TVs, KaiOS and Amazon Fire TV.
How can Ad Vault make a mark for your brand?
The working behind Ad Vault is powered by programmatic campaigns that help brands to connect with the right customer at the right place. This helps in generating a holistic understanding after pulling in third-party data onto one system and turning data into action.
Besides personalising every interaction to increase loyalty and engagement with audiences, AdVault helps brands in finding out what their target audiences are truly looking for through predictive customer modelling. Using this, brand managers can measure the effectiveness of each campaign via SOV and ROI.
Why does your brand need ZEE5?
ZEE5 has launched around 100+ originals so far and the app has crossed 90 million+ gross downloads since its launch on Google Play Store. Known for creating optimum quality content across genres, some of their popular original content include Kaafir, Rejctx – new age thriller drama, Barot House – a suspense drama film, Posham Pa – a psychological thriller, Jamai 2.0 – a romantic thriller starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma.
Taranjeet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, "We are excited to launch Ad Vault which underlines our commitment to building ZEE5 as India's fastest growing ConTech brand. With the launch of Ad Vault, we want to empower our brand partners to leverage the dual benefit of big data and creative flexibility. Ad Vault helps deliver brand KPI's on aspects like reach, saliency, lead generation and SOV while allowing for segmentation, personalisation and measurability to ensure higher returns on marketing investments. Like Ampli5, a unique offering from the ZEE5 Ad Suite, Ad Vault has been designed to help our brand partners meet the various brand and marketing goals. We are confident that they will adopt and benefit from Ad Vault too just like Ampli5."
With AdVault, the advertisers don't just get their brands to propel its reach, but also creates awareness to establish the brand's messaging. In addition to this, it gives brands an option to choose their preferred ad format - in sync with their marketing objective. With advanced programmatic campaigns, personalised interactions, flexible ad-sizing, predictive, high ROI, and more, the tool comes through as a preferable choice for advertisers who want to leverage the massive user base of ZEE5 to reach out to a quality TG.