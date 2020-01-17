Engage with your audience like never before with ZEE5's AdVault

Taranjeet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, "We are excited to launch Ad Vault which underlines our commitment to building ZEE5 as India's fastest growing ConTech brand. With the launch of Ad Vault, we want to empower our brand partners to leverage the dual benefit of big data and creative flexibility. Ad Vault helps deliver brand KPI's on aspects like reach, saliency, lead generation and SOV while allowing for segmentation, personalisation and measurability to ensure higher returns on marketing investments. Like Ampli5, a unique offering from the ZEE5 Ad Suite, Ad Vault has been designed to help our brand partners meet the various brand and marketing goals. We are confident that they will adopt and benefit from Ad Vault too just like Ampli5."