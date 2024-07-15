Ensuring high-quality ads: How can we keep the standards high?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the advertising world, "quality" can be a subjective term, often sparking debate. While eye-catching visuals and clever captions may grab initial attention, true ad quality goes far deeper. Beyond the creative surface lies a complex world of strategic decisions, technological processes, and audience understanding, all working together to ensure a positive experience for both users and advertisers.
Delivering effective online advertising requires a delicate balance between technical considerations, fostering trust with users, and protecting brand reputation. Technical performance is crucial. Lightweight ads with minimal third-party tags ensure fast loading times, leading to a positive user experience. Transparency is equally important – sponsored content must be clearly labelled to avoid misleading viewers.
Deceptive practices erode trust and harm the overall perception of advertising. On the other hand, brand safety is paramount. Advertisers should carefully consider the context in which their ads appear. Partnering with reputable publishers and avoiding placement next to inappropriate content protects the brand image. Finally, targeting the right audience is key. High-quality publishers attract loyal audiences who are more receptive to advertising, allowing advertisers to reach their ideal customers within trusted environments.
By prioritising these factors, advertisers can create a positive user experience, safeguard their brand, and ultimately achieve their marketing objectives.
High-quality ads require a collaborative effort from brands, agencies, publishers, and ad platforms like MGID. At MGID, we bridge the gap by fostering a clean and safe user experience through a robust moderation process. This process leverages both cutting-edge technology and human intervention.
MGID's initial filter utilises a multi-layered AI model. This model analyses ad components, learns from vast data sets, and even predicts potential issues. Daily training with evolving guidelines ensures continuous improvement. Unlike a simple "pass/fail" system, our model considers context and nuances. This allows for categorisation, suggestions for human review, and error prevention.
Strategically located moderation teams in each region MGID operates in provide cultural and contextual understanding. This local presence ensures a prompt response to evolving advertising needs.
A crucial step forward is the development of contextually aware AI engines. These engines can differentiate between seemingly similar phrases, like "baking a cake" versus "baking in the sun," allowing safe and high-quality ads to appear in previously restricted premium environments. This paves the way for more nuanced brand safety measures.
The battle for ad quality has become an "AI vs. AI" scenario. Advanced AI moderation tools are being developed to identify and intercept low-quality AI-generated ads. This ongoing arms race between creative and moderation AI will be crucial in maintaining a healthy advertising ecosystem.
Ensuring high-quality ads isn't a task for one player; it's a collaborative effort across the entire digital advertising ecosystem. From advertisers crafting trustworthy messages to publishers providing premium placements, and technology partners like employing advanced AI and human expertise for moderation, everyone has a role to play.
By working with platforms that prioritise quality, advertisers can reach their target audience in an environment free from intrusive, offensive, or fraudulent ads. In this ever-evolving technological landscape, safeguarding ad quality is a win-win for users, advertisers, and the overall health of the online advertising ecosystem.