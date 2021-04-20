Entrepreneur Khushwant Singh: A Young and influential brand strategist

Life wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Khushwant Singh, and he had a modest childhood. He hails from a middle-class family and is very determined about expanding his business. On asking about his childhood experiences and the reason he chose to set foot in entrepreneurship, he says, "I don't hate our education system, but the thought saddens me that it only makes us workers and not owners. It is advisable to transform from a worker to an owner at some point in your life. At the age of 12, I started working to make a good future and at the age of 13, I started earning and it gave me more motivation and dedication towards my entrepreneur dream. Call it an epiphany or a vision, but I found myself inquisitive about entrepreneurship and how much raw potential it holds in it."

While brick-and-mortar businesses are here to stay, online business and marketing are still an unexplored field in India. Mr. Khushwant Singh realized its efficacy a long time back at the age of seventeen and tried to learn online marketing nuances. He is a self-taught entrepreneur who has faced downfalls and failures more times than he can count. He explains his journey by saying, "Entrepreneurship is a fancy word. I was obsessed with the word, the power that it holds. I consider myself fortunate to have explored it at such an early age. I'm heavily invested in books on entrepreneurship. It the key reason behind my success because I love to explore the mistakes of big-league industry titans and learn from them. I have experienced a fair share of letdowns and rejections, but they only bolstered my confidence to succeed in the industry."