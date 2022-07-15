Exclusive Brother's Rakhi Collection by Rakhibazaar.com

Here's what is bigger and better in our rakhi and rakhi gifts for brother collection for Raksha Bandhan 2022:

1. Quality: We have never compromised our product quality throughout the journey of Rakhi Bazaar. This year, we have increased the longevity of our products and focused on durability. You can wear our rakhis for weeks without worrying and can flaunt their mind-blowing designs.

2. Designs: We keep a close eye on what’s trending and what’s becoming a fashion. Rakhi Bazaar is always up-to-date and never sells outdated products. Even a single category of rakhi is modified with new designs, colors, and patterns; their essence stays the same while their look gets a complete makeover.

3. Standard: We firmly believe every traditional product has a standard of its own, and we believe in maintaining the standard of our products which is why they are of not just top quality but have the best standards too. All of our products smell good and are always in tidy condition, which makes them the perfect gifting solution.

4. Packing: A gift becomes 10x attractive when wrapped attractively. Our packaging has also gone through a makeover, and all those who send rakhi directly to their brother's doorstep will get all the praise for an exotic-looking hamper.

5. Combos: Our team puts in collective efforts to add new combos and thoughtfully create fresh gift hampers. What looks best with which product, what is the theme and vibe of the entire gift hamper are some criteria that are considered while making new gift hampers and stuff that goes inside them.

6. Facility: The facility of being a one-stop shop for Raksha Bandhan and the ease we provide in delivering these products also demands us to renovate our gift list. Like every year on Raksha Bandhan, this year as well, we have added a whole new gifting range on our portal. These gifts are in demand and perfect to present to your loved ones on any occasion.