Experience, Engagement Security and Privacy – The Secret Sauce for the Bank of OTT

The cost of global online streaming piracy will hit $52 billion by the year 2022, according to a report by Digital TV Research. Nearly 190 billion visits were made to illegal piracy websites in 2018 - 17.4 Billion from the US, followed by Russian Federation (14.5 Billion), Brazil (10.3 Billion), India (9.6 Billion[1]) and UK (5.75 Billion). Almost 50% of visits to the pirated websites were for television shows, and 20% of visitors were looking for the latest released movie. Online TV and movie revenue lost to piracy in India is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2022[2].

