Exploring the CTV & OTT Advertising Landscape: Q&A with Amritpal Bedi of VDX.tv

For any brand or agency to get started on CTV and OTT, they need to choose a strong advertising partner that will help them stand out from the clutter. There are several important questions to consider when working with your advertising partner: Will your ads render perfectly both in-stream and out-stream on any screen size? Do they have viewability standards to ensure your ad is being seen? Are the ad formats scalable across premium high quality inventory? What KPIs are used to measure success beyond the view?

With the proliferation of content on OTT platforms, the potential for creative advertising has never been greater. Forward-thinking brands will harness the opportunity to re-imagine ad breaks and explore new creative formats that will improve the video ad experience for viewers.