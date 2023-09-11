Fanta unleashes Fnacking frenzy with Kartik Aaryan and top influencers

But wait, there's more! Fanta cranked the excitement up a notch by teaming up with influential figures who resonate deeply with you - the target audience. Brace yourselves for Dolly Singh and Aisha Ahmed, ready to sweep you off your feet and guide you through the epic journey of Fnacking. These sensational influencers will ignite your enthusiasm and spark a wildfire of Fnacking fever among their colossal fan base. Together, they will paint the town in the colors of Fanta, leaving no soul untouched by the magic of Fnacking.