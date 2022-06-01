Ferns N Petals is now FNP- Understanding the ‘Why’ Behind Brand Identity Change

What is the new and improved Brand Ethos- FNP is not just an occasion-specific Brand. But, a brand that promotes the celebration of emotions. Emotions are at the heart of everything that happens at FNP. And to communicate this to the world the brand has roped in Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassadors. The duo shares a very close bond- almost as close as a father-daughter bond. No matter the situation, gifting is all about emotions and that is exactly the storyline for FNPs TV Commercial starring Anil & Janhvi Kapoor. Watch the TVC here to see how FNP has evolved as a new-age gifting brand.