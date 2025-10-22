“Festive marketing today is not just offers, it’s about creating memorable experiences”: Pooja Baid, CMO, Phillips

This festive season, Philips India launched a month-long campaign, Sone Pe Suhaga, combining product innovation, real-time rewards, and localised storytelling to engage consumers across 70 cities. We spoke with Pooja Baid, CMO, Versuni India, about the strategy, the thought process behind the campaign, and the evolving dynamics of festive marketing in India.

Pooja Baid, CMO, Phillips India

Edited Excerpts:

afaqs!: How is the festive season shaping up at the office this year?

Pooja Baid: Festive seasons always bring cheer, and this year, there’s a tangible sense of optimism. After the long spell of challenging weather, things have brightened up across metro cities and the country. More importantly, consumer interest is high, online traffic, in-store queries, and social engagement are all encouraging. Our campaign, Sone Pe Suhaga, was well received, and early performance indicators suggest we’re continuing to outperform the market.

Baid notes that while festive buying peaks around Bhaiya Dooj, the season stretches intermittently until the New Year, giving marketers time to engage consumers thoughtfully.

afaqs!: The campaign ran for 30 days, with hourly rewards and multiple touchpoints. How early did planning begin?

Baid: Planning starts right after the previous year’s Diwali. Seasonality is predictable, and Diwali has always been our tentpole festival. Every annual plan incorporates a festive strategy, and we often start conceptualising next year’s campaign immediately after the current one ends.

The scale of Sone Pe Suhaga was operationally intense. It spanned 70 cities, each with a customised media plan, from outdoor placements to influencer activations. “The campaign went live on 22nd September,” Baid says, “and the team worked around the clock to ensure it runs smoothly.”

afaqs!: What inspired the “Sone Pe Suhaga” idea?

Baid:It stems from Philips’ purpose, helping people turn houses into homes and amplifying the joy in everyday moments. Many festive campaigns today are formulaic, focusing purely on offers. We wanted to create something memorable.

The idiom Sone Pe Suhaga (literally “something better than gold”) fit perfectly. The campaign layered top-quality appliances, consumer freebies, and gold, which resonates across cultures and festivals in India. “We communicated this with eye-catching creatives, real-time hourly reward announcements, and city-specific media touchpoints. It was tangible, credible, and fun,” Baid explains.

afaqs!: How did technology and convenience shape the campaign?

Baid:Digital tools allowed us to integrate the campaign deeply. We leveraged connected TV, MX Player, and Amazon DSP to reach the right audience precisely. Every hour, winners were announced across radio, social media, and stores. It built excitement and trust simultaneously.

afaqs!: Many campaigns offer gold as prizes, so how did you differentiate Philips’ approach?

Baid: The difference is intent. “Many campaigns offer rewards for a handful of winners, which erodes trust. We democratised the opportunity, hourly rewards across 70 cities. It wasn’t a competition; it was an invitation to celebrate.”

This philosophy guided every decision, from influencer selection to media activation. “Our intent was never just to push sales. It was about giving people a genuine festive moment, something they remember.”

afaqs!: Which product categories are most in focus this festive season?

Baid: Air fryers and garment steamers are generating significant excitement. Mixer grinders continue to perform strongly, particularly with innovations like MicroGrind for single-portion grinding and Eco Fresh, India’s first vacuum blending mixer grinder, which preserves nutrients. Post-Diwali, air purifiers are expected to see higher demand due to worsening air quality in NCR.

afaqs!: How does Philips India’s festive strategy align with the global playbook?

Baid: We follow a principle of “freedom within the framework.” Global teams provide data-driven guidelines, but we have flexibility to craft a local mix. India’s festive season is unique, no other market has such diverse cultural celebrations packed into one period. “Our campaigns often feed insights back to other markets, so there’s a collaborative cycle of learning and experimentation,” she adds.

afaqs!: How did influencer marketing play a role?

Baid: Influencers were chosen as credible spokespeople driving in-store traffic. “We focused on city-specific personalities rather than national celebrities. Their messaging was simple: visit the store and experience Sone Pe Suhaga for yourself.” This approach led to high engagement and tangible store visits, rather than just online impressions.

afaqs!: What about partnerships?

Baid:Partnerships were integral. We collaborated with 250+ influencers, Amazon DSP, MX Player, and Kalyan Jewelers. Unlike campaigns that rely on co-created products, this one was operationally complex, balancing influencers, stores, and media ecosystems seamlessly.

afaqs!: Any personal Sone Pe Suhaga moments during the campaign?

Baid: Two stand out. First, reviewing the campaign after seven days, there were zero complaints across operational WhatsApp groups, a testament to meticulous planning. Second, a consumer sent a video celebrating their gold win. “It reaffirmed my faith that good brands deliver genuinely memorable experiences.”

afaqs!: Final thoughts on marketing in India today?

Baid:India is dynamic and experimental. Marketers are constantly balancing traditional and digital media, responding to diverse regional consumer behavior. Post-COVID, budgets recovered gradually, but the community is more experimental.

Consumers’ media habits, attention spans, and expectations have evolved, pushing marketers to innovate constantly. Baid points out that newer D2C brands are challenging legacy players in creative storytelling, making it a compelling time to engage audiences.

“It’s an exciting time to learn, experiment, and shape the festive marketing culture,” she concludes.