Filming’ a brand experience, Eggfirst style

The agency has been busy scripting success stories, one brand film at a time.
While the monsoon season is in its descent, it’s raining films at Eggfirst. The agency has its hands full launching back-to-back brand films in a month for brands like Fino Payments Bank, Bayer Laudis & Bayer Velum Prime, Corteva Delegate and more.
While Bayer Velum Prime, Laudis, and Corteva Delegate are from the agri-inputs domain, Fino is in the BFSI space. On the one hand, the Fino films will see Pankaj Tripathi in a triple role, Corteva Delegate, has Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.
Ravi Banka,founder and MD – Eggfirst, said, “Having multiple brand films releasing in the same month for different brands is exciting. And what makes it even more special is that each film has come out just brilliantly. Clients are delighted with the results. Kudos to the team that truly put in days and nights of hard work to bring the brands alive on screen in such a terrific manner.”
Each film is an extension of the overarching brand communication that has been carefully crafted. Fino’s #AaiyeTohSahi with Pankaj Tripathi, Delegate’s ‘Badle Jeet Ki Paribhasha’ with Sonu Sood and Bayer’s Laudis & Velum Prime films are huge pan-India multilingual campaigns.
Patanjali Patnaik, executive creative director – Eggfirst, said, “I’m proud of the creative depth of the team. We’ve crafted a variety of films, catering to different marketing requirements. For instance, for Fino we have Pankaj Tripathi in a triple role to bring out omnipresence of Fino merchant points. For Bayer Laudis and Bayer Velum Prime, we shot in actual farms in the hinterlands of Maharashtra.”
The agency is on a roll, having recently won ‘Specialist Agency of The Year – Rural Marketing’ at Indian Agency Awards 2022.