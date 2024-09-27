Flam revolutionizes Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale with groundbreaking mixed reality integration

Advertisment

Flam, a pioneering name in enabling Mixed Reality experiences, has teamed up with Flipkart to add a layer of interactive advertising for their Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale. This marks the company’s entry into the e-commerce sector, creating a rich and immersive experience for a leader in the space.

On the scanning of the QR code in the ad image, the Flipkart immersive experience takes a wonderful spin on the traditional print advertisement and showcases a 3D-esque experience for their range of televisions. The experience is equipped with a touch-based interaction experience for the user, displaying a different product based on the user’s interaction. Along with an immersive experience, the presence of the CTA embedded in the experience takes the users to a specific landing page, minimizing user drop-offs and fast-tracking the user purchase process.

Flipkart’s BBD Days Sale has become synonymous with incredible deals and discounts. However, as consumer attention has been flooded with BBD sale content from various brands, maintaining engagement has become increasingly challenging. Flipkart recognizes the need to break through this saturation by offering something that captures consumers' attention innovatively.

This Mixed Reality experience is Flipkart’s answer to the challenge. It elevates the brand beyond static advertisements and ensures customers have a memorable and interactive journey. Users can explore product deals, view promotions, and even access personalized offers, all within the immersive MR environment.

With the metamorphosis of advertising from word-of-mouth to now Mixed Reality experiences, the core of all advertising has remained the same - Brand Recall. With an immersive experience that actively engages the audience to interact with the advertisement, the Flipkart BBD Sale Days experience is specifically designed to not sell but buy—buy a space in the human memory.

Consumer engagement takes a complete turn when it is amalgamated with engagement—and that’s what this ad has just done!

This stellar collaboration not only highlights Flipkart’s commitment to innovation and quality but also highlights Flam as a trailblazer in the Mixed Reality space. Together, they’ve pushed the envelope of advertising and are setting benchmarks for modern-day consumer engagement.

With more and more brands seeing the possibilities with mixed reality, the next stage of advertising’s storytelling is just going to go notches higher, those that not just sell but create brand experiences that people love.

