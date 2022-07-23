Flipkart changes the game with Live Commerce Sale of Nothing Phone

Flipkart opened the sale of Nothing Phone ( 1 ) by conducting The Zero Hour, India's First Live Sale of Nothing Phone (1) on July 21st. The event had Masaba Gupta, Rajiv Makhni, Manushi Chillar, Gaurav Kapoor and Jim Sarbh speaking about their experience of using the Nothing Phone (1), and then they opened up the Sale for everyone. The event hosted on ‘Flipkart Live’ platform saw unprecedented response with over 380,000 users logging in for the sale, with more than 319,000 peak concurrent viewers. The sale of Nothing Phone (1) was live for just 10 minutes during the show and the entire inventory was sold off in a flash.