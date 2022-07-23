Flipkart changes the game with Live Commerce Sale of Nothing Phone

The sale of Nothing Phone (1) was live for just 10 minutes during the show and the entire inventory was sold off in a flash.
Flipkart opened the sale of Nothing Phone ( 1 ) by conducting The Zero Hour, India's First Live Sale of Nothing Phone (1) on July 21st. The event had Masaba Gupta, Rajiv Makhni, Manushi Chillar, Gaurav Kapoor and Jim Sarbh speaking about their experience of using the Nothing Phone (1), and then they opened up the Sale for everyone. The event hosted on ‘Flipkart Live’ platform saw unprecedented response with over 380,000 users logging in for the sale, with more than 319,000 peak concurrent viewers. The sale of Nothing Phone (1) was live for just 10 minutes during the show and the entire inventory was sold off in a flash.
This launch looks like a game changer in the history of smartphone launches. With newer, engaging sale formats, Flipkart is redefining the smartphone shopping experience in India.
It was phenomenal to experience that the viewership was amongst the highest for any live event in the category. Also, in today’s world, engaging the audience for more than a few seconds is a challenge, but the content hosted on Flipkart Live was engaging enough to keep 87% of the audience sticking through the 30-minute show.
Flipkart plans to build the Live Sale format for the future by making ‘The Zero Hour’ a recurring property. The first edition of The Zero Hour was bigger than any live commerce event hosted by an e-commerce platform in India. Besides the Live Commerce event, the Nothing Phone (1) also saw an amalgamation of 22 celebrities from different walks of life sharing their images with the Nothing Phone (1) on Instagram and it concluded with incredible statics.