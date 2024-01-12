Flipkart explores everyday winter struggles in latest campaign

Strategic on-ground activations

Flipkart's on-ground activations showcased a keen understanding of consumer pain points during the colder months. From the warmth-seeking chai connoisseur and people gathering around bonfires for a brief reprieve from the cold to daily commuters huddling together at bus stops, rubbing hands, blowing into their palms, or uncomfortably poised due to the cold, their storytelling approach cleverly positioned Flipkart not just as an e-commerce giant but as a curator of warmth, transforming cold challenges into opportunities for a cosy, stylish winter season.