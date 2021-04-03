Flipkart goes #FullOnFab and we can’t handle it!

While all these marketing plans and strategies come down to show us the true potential that social media platforms hold, it is also essential for brands to be able to leverage this potential in the most effective ways possible. With vast opportunities on offers and a successful campaign as an example, there is a lot that brands can learn from Flipkart's #FullOnFab campaign. The idea of riding the wave of anticipation has efficiently worked for them to build the buzz around their product launch. The time chosen was also so accurate, that they used this to build the question among users of whether it was just an elaborate April Fool prank? Being a perfect combination of all the right steps, the #FullOnFab campaign has yielded effective results and has built the right stage for the launch of an equally amazing product.