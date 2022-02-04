Flipkart innovative #UnboxTheMysTery campaign unveils the much awaited vivo series T

The brand collaborated with actors and digital influencers to create the buzz around the vivo T1 5G.
vivo is all set to launch its all new series T. The much-awaited series is going to be launched on Flipkart and the e-commerce platform has marketed the launch in an innovative and interesting style. Over the years, the brand has become a popular name when it comes to product launches and the recent #UnboxTheMysTery initiative is yet another novel and successful campaign.
With the purpose of creating intrigue amongst the audience, the brand collaborated with popular influencers via a mystery box. The T-shaped box carried goodies like T-shirt, Paper Note, Pen Drive, Turbo Car, Lightning Bolt Neon, Stickers and Fidget Spinner – all curated to represent the ‘Get.Set.Turbo’ proposition of the Vivo t-series.
But what does the T-shaped box convey? The brand shared a jigsaw puzzle with some pieces missing. Leveraging their massive reach on Instagram, actors and digital content creators like Divya Agarwal, Karron S Dhinggra, Prince Narula, Vaibhav Keswani posted reels and stories on their handles unboxing the mystery box and asked their followers to guess what’s this all about.
The final stage of the campaign ended with the missing piece of the puzzle being delivered to the influencers who then completed the puzzle – revealing VIVO T1 is launching on 9th Feb on Flipkart.
The activity gained a lot of social traction with followers guessing what the whole activity was about.