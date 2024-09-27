Flipkart passes the "vibe check" with their latest Gen-Z campaign this BBD!

Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale has long been a staple for shoppers, but this year, they’re flipping the script to resonate with Gen Z. Typically seen as a millennial-centric brand, Flipkart is now leaning into the language of Gen Z to bridge the gap and refresh its image. Their solution? Speak directly to the younger crowd in their own lingo, and what better time than during the shopping extravaganza of the year?

Enter #BBDVibes – a quirky campaign that taps into Gen Z's vocabulary to announce the mind-boggling deals, while also reflecting the unique shopping habits of this generation.

To capture Gen Z’s attention, Flipkart’s campaign takes over the streets with bold, eye-catching billboards written in graffiti font – a nod to the expressive and rebellious spirit of the generation. Placed in Gen Z hot spots across the country, these ads speak directly to them with relatable lingo and cultural references.

Execution

Flipkart’s campaign came to life through several dynamic touchpoints, strategically combining outdoor advertising with digital-first initiatives to create a seamless, omnichannel experience. Bold graffiti-style billboards, placed near college campuses and Gen Z hangouts, introduced redefined Gen Z lingo like "Generational Wealth" and "Caught in 4K," tying them to BBD deals.

The campaign’s digital heart lay in Meta engagement on Instagram and WhatsApp, where Flipkart released videos inviting users to comment or reply with their favourite Gen Z lingo. In return, a custom-built bot provided personalised deals based on their preferences.

Flipkart amplified the campaign through meme activations, where pages added their own humour to the lingo-based billboards, making them go viral. Content collaborations with creators like 'Under 25 Dictionary' helped redefine lingo in the context of BBD sales, and influencer partnerships drove organic content, making the campaign feel authentic and engaging for Gen Z.

Gen Z lingo redefined

Flipkart’s creativity shines through their unique use of Gen Z vocab to explain BBD deals. Here’s a taste of how they’re making lingo slap:

Generational Wealth

Meaning: Wealth passed down through generations.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Caught in 4K

Meaning: Being clearly caught in the act, usually in high definition.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Drip

Meaning: Cool, stylish attire or appearance.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Rizz

Meaning: The ability to charm or attract someone effortlessly.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Slaps

Meaning: Something that’s exceptionally good or enjoyable.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Salty

Meaning: Feeling bitter or upset.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Main Character Energy

Meaning: Acting like the lead in a story, full of confidence.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Demure

Meaning: Shy or reserved.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Delulu

Meaning: Delusional or unrealistic thinking.

Flipkart’s Gen Z Twist:

Flipkart’s latest campaign is a brilliant, well-executed attempt to tap into the youth market. By fully embracing the lingo, culture, and humour of Gen Z, Flipkart is showing they’re in tune with the younger generation's values and style. The unique twist of converting comments to DMs with personalised deals adds a gamified element to the shopping experience, making it less like a sales push and more like an invitation to Gen Z to join the party. Flipkart not only passes the vibe check – they’re hosting the event.