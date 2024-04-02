Flipkart's IPL campaign sparks banter with top brands

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a move that exemplifies clever marketing tactics, Flipkart, the renowned e-commerce platform, has launched a quite ingenious campaign to capitalise on the excitement surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite not directly sponsoring IPL, Flipkart has managed to steal the limelight by engaging in playful banter with top brands, showcasing its ingenuity and cheekiness in the marketing arena.
The #BigTVBiggerDiscounts campaign entices consumers with great deals on premium, large-screen TVs. This move not only aims to enhance the viewing experience for customers but also presents an opportunity for brands advertising during the IPL to gain increased visibility and impact.
The concept behind Flipkart's clever campaign revolves around the idea that bigger TVs not only provide viewers with a better experience but also amplify the impact of advertisements. Observing the symbiotic relationship between larger screens and advertisement impact, Flipkart has strategically positioned itself as a facilitator of enhanced visibility for brands advertising during IPL.
Pratik Shetty, head of marketing & media at Flipkart, articulates the strategic approach behind the IPL campaign and the partnership with brands to enhance the viewing experience, saying, "Cricket is like a religion in India, and every year in the months of March and April, the cricket fever is at its peak. It's the one thing that unites people across India and is watched by families together. We wanted to elevate the viewing experience by showcasing our selection of Big TVs on Flipkart. So, we decided to reach out to our customers in a unique way where we partnered with brands and took the banter to billboards with a single message, 'You’re welcome partner, your ads for which you have worked very hard this season will be more impactful when viewed on our Big TVs.'"
By promoting cheeky yet friendly banter with other prominent brands, Flipkart is highlighting how their ads will appear even more appealing to audiences when viewed on larger screens, thanks to Flipkart's offerings.
The campaign features billboards showcasing witty exchanges between Flipkart and five notable brands: Acko, RuPay, MPL, boAt, and Pedigree. Each billboard conveys a message of gratitude and mutual benefit, underscoring the theme of collaboration and camaraderie among brands during the IPL season. The playful nature of the messages sets the tone for a series of interactions between Flipkart and the participating brands.
Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative head at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, comments, “When it comes to IPL-related advertising, everyone talks cricket. We felt there was at least one more topic to speak about this IPL, which was the ads. We realised that bigger TVs mean a great cricket viewing experience, but hey, it also means bigger ads. We were fortunate that some of the best brands advertising during the IPL were open to collaborating and getting involved in the banter.”
The campaign's digital extension complements the billboard activations, further amplifying brand visibility and engagement. This strategic approach by Flipkart not only promotes its own offerings but also fosters a collaborative ecosystem where brands can leverage the power of larger screens during IPL.
Overall, Flipkart's #BigTVBiggerDiscounts campaign not only promotes its products but also fosters a sense of collaboration and mutual benefit among brands participating in the IPL advertising landscape. The campaign underscores the evolving dynamics of advertising and consumer engagement in the digital age. By leveraging the power of collaboration, innovative messaging, and strategic brand partnerships, Flipkart continues to set new benchmarks in effective marketing communication strategies during key events like IPL.