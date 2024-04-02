Flipkart's IPL campaign sparks banter with top brands

Pratik Shetty, head of marketing & media at Flipkart, articulates the strategic approach behind the IPL campaign and the partnership with brands to enhance the viewing experience, saying, "Cricket is like a religion in India, and every year in the months of March and April, the cricket fever is at its peak. It's the one thing that unites people across India and is watched by families together. We wanted to elevate the viewing experience by showcasing our selection of Big TVs on Flipkart. So, we decided to reach out to our customers in a unique way where we partnered with brands and took the banter to billboards with a single message, 'You’re welcome partner, your ads for which you have worked very hard this season will be more impactful when viewed on our Big TVs.'"