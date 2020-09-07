Fortune Foods #AamchaGharChaRaja Campaign talks about celebrating festivals in the New Normal

In their recent campaign for Ganesh Chaturthi, Fortune Foods urges consumers to bring back the same energy even while celebrating from home.
While stepping into the festive season, there is a lot that won’t be the same this year. With a great sense of caution in the wind, this year’s festive experience is going to be something very different from what we have all experienced over the years. This time of the year has always been the phase of beaming positive energy and it wasn’t only about the deities that we worship but a lot more because of the idea of families and friends getting together.
A phenomenon that is largely followed in Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi is the most recognised spots have Lord Ganesha’s idol established. This year, since that didn’t happen, Fortune Foods took this very same concept from those recognized spots into every individual household, with #AamchaGharChaRaja.
Even as a lot stands disrupted, brands are now gearing up to leverage their way back into action using this festive season. Ideally being one of the times where the markets see consumer spending surge, several brands have already initiated their recovery process. Through #AamchaGharChaRaja, which translates to “King of the household” , Fortune Foods has reciprocated the whole energy of this festival with the sound of Nashik Dhols and different kitchen sounds, bringing alive the entire vibe of festival even when it is being celebrated within the confines of our home.
“While the pandemic has brought in new challenges in each household, home-cooked meals have become the hero across the nation. The spirit of the nation holds strong as we have seen through various festivals in this pandemic, and Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated with much fervor across the state of Maharashtra. We, at Fortune Foods, are aiding the consumers in preparing quality recipes with our wide range of products that are untouched by hand, so they can prepare various delicacies this festival season without compromising on their health and safety,” says Sanjay Adesara, Media & Strategy Head, Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Fortune Foods associated with Chef Kirti Bhoutika, winner of Masterchef India Season 5, and Chef Natasha Gandhi, who was in the top 5 of Masterchef India Season 6 to highlight the real moments of fun while making popular festival recipes. The video was also released in Marathi and Hindi in order to build a deep connection with the audience, and many regional content creators jumped in to show their #AamchaGharChaRaja.
Sandip Maiti, CEO, Experience Commerce, says “unprecedented challenges warrant for innovative solutions, and that’s what we have been providing Fortune Foods with to push through the noise during the pandemic. Producing content on-ground is a strenuous undertaking as the safety of the crew and content creators is topmost, but with agile production initiatives, we were able to extract the true flavor of ghar ka khana this Ganesh Chaturthi.”
With a clear understanding of the days ahead, it is essential for brands to formulate an effective plan for their days ahead in recovery. The pandemic impact has disrupted almost all traditional models of marketing and engaging with the customers, hence brands must look beyond normal. With experts relying on the festive season to help markets get back into action, every step taken ahead would have a great impact on how things turn out. Having cracked their Ganesh Chaturthi campaign with optimum effectiveness, Fortune Foods has rightly earned a headstart in the road to recovery, and what better time than UnLocking with the Lord of Inauguration, Kare Khushiyon Ka Shree Ganesh!