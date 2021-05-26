Friends: The Reunion – Cast, Trailer and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Episode To Be Aired On ZEE5

The American sitcom Friends is an exceptionally popular show that garnered one of the widest fan followings ever. Lead actors are immensely popular from this show. Our absolute excitement for the upcoming release Friends The Reunion is immeasurable and makes us want to know as much more about it as possible!
Friends: The Reunion's 2021 cast
The primary star cast of the television show Friends consisted of actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry. Although all of them will undoubtedly be a part of Friends: The Reunion, they will star as themselves, instead of the roles they played in the 10-season long TV series.
Popular celebrities to make guest appearances!
Eminent celebrities who will star as guest appearances in this reunion special, include Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, BTS, Elliott Gould, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and many more! A few other notable appearances will also include that of Malala Yousafzai and of course, our good old Janice aka Maggie Wheeler will be there to thoroughly entertain us too.
Friends: The Reunion's trailer
It is safe to say that the trailer of Friends: The Reunion has largely contributed to our uncontainable enthusiasm and anticipation for its actual release. The video quickly gives us a tiny glimpse of what awaits us in the reunion special episode. We witness the older versions of six of our favourite friends, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, finally reuniting in the Friends: The Reunion's trailer. All six of the leading star cast are seen revisiting different parts of the show's sets including their iconic apartments and the cafe they always met at!
Nostalgia to hit hard!
They are also seen catching up over various inside jokes of the show, such as whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break. Lisa Kudrow even re-enacts one of her lines from the episode where everyone finds out about Monica and Chandler. Needless to say, the trailer seems undeniably promising. It will warm out hearts with nostalgia as we relive numerous Friends moments that are practically engraved in our brains along with the stars who essayed those characters for 10 years straight!
Other Friends: The Reunion's updates
The leading cast of the show has shared amazing relationships with each other for years now. This is evidently going to be one of the highlights of the show as the actors will star as themselves instead of their onscreen characters. While we have always watched them play their respective roles on Friends, this special episode will allow us to witness their beautiful real-life bonds with each other that developed from years of working together on the show. Thus, Friends: The Reunion is all set to be an amalgamation of entertaining guest celebrities, our six friends, their sarcasm, humor, emotions, nostalgia, memories and much more!
When and where will Friends: The Reunion air in India?
Friends: The Reunion special release date on ZEE5 is May 27 at 12:32 pm. So for those who wanted to witness their camaraderie one more time in India can simply log into their ZEE5 account or buy their yearly ZEE5 subscription at Rs 499 that comes with other exciting array of web-series.