“From local to global solutions": Nitin Verma, Founder of InstaAstro

InstaAstro witnessed 10x user engagement from countries overseas, amounting to an almost 200% increase in average monthly transactions on the platform.
Rightly so, today, InstaAstro has become a holistic wellness astrology platform that speaks globally. The app connects users with astrology experts, who now assist customers across borders with calls, chats, and Live 24/7. These include life coaches, psychic readers, tarot experts, kundli specialists, numerologists, vastu advisors, etc.
Additionally, considering the high cost of international charges, InstaAstro offers the first consultation free for foreign users. Not just that, the InstaAstro app also has various free features that users can avail for fulfilling their astrological and spiritual needs like Daily Pooja (virtual room of worship), E-Pooja, horoscope predictions, blogs, etc.
The company had ambitious plans for international expansion to serve the growing interest in astrological guidance worldwide. And indeed! InstaAstro witnessed 10x user engagement from countries overseas, amounting to an almost 200% increase in average monthly transactions on the platform. Notably, 20% of their total revenue share now comes from International users.
Years ago, an astrologer predicted that Nitin would run multiple companies. When Nitin saw this happen, his belief in astrology grew firm. By 2021, he already had 20+ years of experience as a Serial entrepreneur. Nitin Verma then sowed the seed of InstaAstro with the simple objective of solving people’s problems through the guidance of astrologers.
Nitin was hopeful, but he never knew that his pool of talent would give a ray of hope to people across different countries so soon. In a world where wellness is a vague concept, InsaAstro offers astrological services that promise lifestyle improvement, mentally and physically.
The 3X Entrepreneur Nitin Verma took InstaAstro from a few X to 100% growth. Their team’s principle - “Quality over Quantity”, has given them 1500+ astrology experts who bring smiles to 5 million+ customers across nations daily. No wonder InstaAstro has set its foot well in terms of trust and customer acquisition, whether in India or overseas.
