From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant to Singing Sensation in just 3 weeks!

Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha. Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.