From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant to Singing Sensation in just 3 weeks!

The success of Albert Lepcha's first original single 'Mere Soneya' cements Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's legacy as the ultimate launch pad for future music icons.
Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha. Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.
The reel-making frenzy extended far beyond just fans, as several prominent celebrities, including Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni, and Vijayendra Kumeria & Himanshi Parashar, joined the trend, showcasing their love for the song. The campaign's overall views and reach are undeniably remarkable, serving as a powerful testament to the impact of authentic music and voice!
Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “Every aspiring singer, today, eagerly awaits that one big break where they release their own original single and are recognized globally. So when we revisited the format of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the new season, we introduced a new dimension wherein our best performing talent wins an opportunity to record a single to be released via Zee Music Co. every week. We're thrilled about the overwhelming response to the original single ‘Mere Soneya’ recorded by our contestant Albert. He is only the first amongst many of our contestants who will record their own singles this season. The platform remains committed to nurturing future music stars."
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Co. said, "We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the Industry's first, never-seen-before OG voice initiative. Mere Soneya is a very sweet and romantic song, and with the kind of response we have been receiving, we can say it is connecting really well with the younger generation that loves ballads and romance as part of their music consumption choices. Contestant Albert Lepcha is indeed a very talented singer, in fact, within the first 24 hours his rendition was trending on YouTube and other platforms. We believe, just like his song, he will continue to grow in the industry. We congratulate Zee TV for unearthing and nurturing future talent in the industry and look forward to many such collaborations.”
Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has not only won the hearts of fans but also stands as a historic milestone in the music industry. This achievement reaffirms Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's role as a launchpad for future music sensations!
Stay tuned for more exceptional talent and original music as the season unfolds. Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!