Gadgets 360 becomes the top technology news platform globally in January 2024

Vaibhav Sehgal, co-founder and CEO of Gadgets360, said, “To be the best in the world in any field is a big achievement, but to be the most frequented portal on Earth in the hyper-competitive online tech content space is a milestone that we are really proud of. We cherish the trust and love that our readers and viewers have placed in us. It's a big win for India. We really respect the giants of our industry, and the throne feels even more valuable because of our lead over top global tech content portals. This adds to the wind beneath our wings and motivates us to work harder and smarter towards setting new benchmarks.”