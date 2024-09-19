Gadgets 360 breaks the language barrier: Now delivering tech news in 8 languages globally

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gadgets 360, the world's leading technology news platform, is proud to announce its expansion into eight languages, enhancing its accessibility and reach for a global audience. Along with English, Gadgets 360 now offers comprehensive technology news, reviews, and features in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.
This expansion solidifies Gadgets 360's commitment to serving tech enthusiasts not just across India but also internationally.
In an era where technology empowers individuals across geographies, Gadgets 360 has always championed the cause of delivering the latest tech news in a language that connects with its audience. The introduction of content in multiple Indian regional languages is a landmark step toward democratizing access to cutting-edge tech knowledge for millions, including those from non-English speaking communities.
“I am delighted to continue our aim of reaching out to more and more people through our in-depth technology coverage. Covering news and reviews in eight languages is a big leap towards being a genuine vernacular giant. Technology is something that binds the world, and often, there aren’t many differences between global models and those that come to India. The convenience of reading in one’s own language and enjoying the nuances in the language one is comfortable with makes all the difference. We will continue to push the boundaries in the future,” said Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO and co-founder of Gadgets 360.
By providing content in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, Gadgets 360 is embracing India’s linguistic diversity, ensuring that technology news reaches readers in their preferred language. This move is a reflection of the platform’s vision to empower every individual with the latest updates from the tech world, regardless of language barriers.
As Gadgets 360 continues to set new standards in the tech journalism space, the platform’s ability to engage with audiences in their native language opens new doors for growth. With plans to add even more regional languages in the near future, Gadgets 360 is well on its way to becoming a truly global technology news platform that remains deeply rooted in its Indian heritage.