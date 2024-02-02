Gadgets 360, India’s No. 1 tech platform, becomes 4th top technology website in the world

Vaibhav Sehgal, co-founder and CEO of Gadgets 360, expressed gratitude for the achievement and said, "It's really heartening to see all the hard work leading to this leap. We have been number 1 in India for almost a decade now, so it feels more like a marathon. We have always wanted to set the script for those following us, focussing on doing innovative stuff. We have forayed into more and more inclusive technology fields, from being a gadget and tech portal to catering to the ever-expanding needs of the readers and viewers by constantly reinventing ourselves to include fintech, climate tech, defence tech, AI, gaming, and edtech. We are just getting warmed up."