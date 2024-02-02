Gadgets 360, India’s No. 1 tech platform, becomes 4th top technology website in the world

In December 2023, the Gadgets 360 website hit 23.49 million unique visitors milestone, making it the 4th largest technology website globally in English language.
Gadgets 360, a pioneering force in the world of technology journalism, proudly announces its ascent to the coveted position of the fourth-ranked technology platform on a global scale. With over two decades of commitment to delivering unparalleled insights and breaking tech news, Gadgets 360 has solidified its standing as a go-to source for the latest in the dynamic realm of technology.
According to analytics firm SimilarWeb, Gadgets 360 is now ranked no. 4 globally in terms of visitors, leaving behind major technology platforms such as TechCrunch, PCMag, Digital Trends, Engadget, and many others. In addition, Gadgets 360 became India's top technology platform in December 2023, according to ComScore.
This remarkable achievement underscores Gadgets 360's unwavering dedication to providing accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage of the ever-evolving tech landscape. The website has successfully carved a niche for itself by consistently delivering in-depth reviews, breaking tech news, and cutting-edge features that resonate with tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and decision-makers worldwide.
Maharashtra brings the largest traffic, which is close to 21 percent of the unique visitors, and Mumbai and Delhi are the leading cities. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh bringing in around 12 percent and Tamil Nadu with 9 percent of overall unique visitors.
Vaibhav Sehgal, co-founder and CEO of Gadgets 360, expressed gratitude for the achievement and said, "It's really heartening to see all the hard work leading to this leap. We have been number 1 in India for almost a decade now, so it feels more like a marathon. We have always wanted to set the script for those following us, focussing on doing innovative stuff. We have forayed into more and more inclusive technology fields, from being a gadget and tech portal to catering to the ever-expanding needs of the readers and viewers by constantly reinventing ourselves to include fintech, climate tech, defence tech, AI, gaming, and edtech. We are just getting warmed up."
Gadgets 360 has garnered a substantial and engaged readership, contributing to its impressive rise in global rankings as a testament to its commitment to excellence. The fourth position validates the hard work and dedication of the entire Gadgets 360 team and reflects the trust and loyalty of the platform's audience.