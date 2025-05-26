Gadgets 360 unveils ‘Turbo’: A first-of-its-kind ultra-fast nano tech news app for the modern user

Gadgets 360, India’s most trusted and globally recognised technology news platform, proudly announces the launch of its most ambitious product yet – Gadgets 360 Turbo. The all-new cutting-edge app is now live on both Android and iOS, and is designed to redefine how users consume tech content in the modern age.

Gadgets 360 Turbo brings together speed, relevance, and accessibility in one seamless experience. Tailored for today’s fast-moving digital lifestyle, the app delivers curated, bite-sized news and videos covering the latest in smartphones, laptops, wearables, AI, apps, gaming and more. Whether you’re catching up on headlines during your commute or deep-diving into expert reviews, Turbo ensures you stay informed without feeling overwhelmed.

What truly sets Gadgets 360 Turbo apart is its availability in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, French, German, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada, making it one of the most inclusive tech news platforms globally. This expansion reflects Gadgets 360’s commitment to serve both regional Indian audiences and a growing international user base.

Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO and co-founder of Gadgets 360, shared his excitement about the launch, “Stoked to share, in its domain, the launch of first-of-its-kind Ultra-Fast Nano Tech News App – Gadgets 360 Turbo (available both on iOS and Android). In this fast-paced, ever-changing tech news world, remaining up to date while not being bombarded with too many feeds is very important. We have always been the de facto standard for long-format news and we continue to take pride in that.

Adding nibble-sized news and videos on mobiles, artificial intelligence, defence tech, white goods, etc., gives the younger and time-constrained reader/viewer a way to stay informed in a format they're accustomed to on social media—while helping the voracious visitor read as many news stories and reviews as feasible. The reader can always go through the summaries and jump to read more details on Gadgets360.com or bookmark it for detailed reading later.

The fact that Gadgets 360 Turbo is available in 10 languages (vernacular and international) adds to our underlying commitment to bring news to our pan-India as well as global readers and viewers. Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do here—and this is a big step in a series that will catapult us further into the hearts of our readers.”

With Turbo, Gadgets 360 is once again setting new standards in how tech journalism adapts to user behaviour, device formats, and linguistic diversity, making credible tech content more accessible than ever before.

Gadgets 360 Turbo is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.