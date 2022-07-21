Gear Up for Amazon Prime Day 2022 With Immersive Smartphone Hunt

Prime Day Smartphone Hunt, an interactive initiative by Amazon will let users experience an immersive ad and stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is around the corner in India, kicking off on July 23. The two-day event for Prime members will feature deals from top brands Prime Day comes with many deals across categories, to ensure that there is something for everyone. The event encompasses not just great deals but also exclusive launches, early access to new products, blockbuster entertainment and fun activities and games that can help you win exciting gifts.
In light of this, Amazon has launched Prime Day Smartphone Hunt, an immersive and interactive advertisement on YouTube that will allow users to move around and spot Amazon Specials smartphones in a 360-degree video. Lucky winners stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers by taking screenshots of the smartphones they spot and sharing them on Twitter using the hashtag- #AmazonSpecialsOnPrimeDay.
Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Prime offers the best shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. To become a Prime member and avail these offers, users can join for INR 1,499 per year or Rs 179 per month at amazon.in/Prime. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to join Prime today!
To check out about Amazon Prime Day 2022 click here.