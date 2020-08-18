Give wings to your aspirations and #GoBeyondBoundaries with OPPO’s new campaign

In this short film starring Ms. Guneet Monga, the brand wants to impart a message amongst people about how Ms. Monga was able to make so much of difference in everyone’s life by constantly breaking the stereotypes and breaking her limits by unleashing her creativity at its fullest. It can be rightfully said that Guneet’s journey is a testimony to the fact that a person can truly achieve anything by following their passion with sheer dedication.

https://www.facebook.com/1409279892653152/posts/2714200512161077/



Given OPPO’s propensity to always go beyond the usual, it comes as no surprise that a campaign like this is coming from them. After all, they have also gone past the conventional to bring forth technological advancements and enhancements like never before. As the pioneer of innovation, the brand recently launched the OPPO Reno4 Pro, which takes its legacy forward with many technological breakthroughs such as a stylish 3D Borderless Sense Screen with super-fast 90Hz refresh rate, SuperVOOC 2.0 that can fully charge your phone in 36 minutes, and a host of other amazing features. OPPO also took its legacy of technological innovation to a whole new level with its OPPO Watch Series featuring industry’s first AMOLED dual curved display with 72.76% screen to body ratio and Watch VOOC Charging technology.