Give wings to your aspirations and #GoBeyondBoundaries with OPPO’s new campaign

Guneet’s journey is a testimony to the fact that a person can truly achieve anything by following their passion with sheer dedication.
Life is about going above and beyond, going that extra mile, pushing yourself to get the desired results. However, during these testing times, everyone is bound to feel a little low, but when you come across some stories of motivation around, you will definitely feel motivated and rising up to any challenge with a renewed focus. The latest campaign from OPPO does exactly that, showcasing to us stories of grit and termination that will inspire you to surpass your limitations and explore the world of infinite possibilities.
In a bid to motivate and inspire its audiences to chase their dreams with grit, courage and determination, OPPO has flagged off its ‘Go Beyond Boundaries’ campaign with one of the eminent film producer in India - Ms. Guneet Monga, Founder and Producer, Sikhya Films and Entertainment. Ms Monga’s journey is quite identical to OPPO’s journey of breaking free and making it big.
The brand firmly believes that ‘only when you break free that you are able to #GoBeyondBoundaries’ which can be rightfully said for Ms. Monga. Being the only Indian woman to bag an academy award for a documentary, Guneet is a perfect representation of what going beyond limitations can help you achieve. Just like brand OPPO which has various world’s first innovations to its tally, Ms. Monga has some blockbuster movie under her belt like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan and Luchbox to name a few out of many other laudable achievements to her credit.
In this short film starring Ms. Guneet Monga, the brand wants to impart a message amongst people about how Ms. Monga was able to make so much of difference in everyone’s life by constantly breaking the stereotypes and breaking her limits by unleashing her creativity at its fullest. It can be rightfully said that Guneet’s journey is a testimony to the fact that a person can truly achieve anything by following their passion with sheer dedication.
https://www.facebook.com/1409279892653152/posts/2714200512161077/
Given OPPO’s propensity to always go beyond the usual, it comes as no surprise that a campaign like this is coming from them. After all, they have also gone past the conventional to bring forth technological advancements and enhancements like never before. As the pioneer of innovation, the brand recently launched the OPPO Reno4 Pro, which takes its legacy forward with many technological breakthroughs such as a stylish 3D Borderless Sense Screen with super-fast 90Hz refresh rate, SuperVOOC 2.0 that can fully charge your phone in 36 minutes, and a host of other amazing features. OPPO also took its legacy of technological innovation to a whole new level with its OPPO Watch Series featuring industry’s first AMOLED dual curved display with 72.76% screen to body ratio and Watch VOOC Charging technology.
OPPO clearly wants its target group to realise that nothing is impossible. Aligning with its commitment to always wanting the best for its consumers, this campaign is also on the path to encouraging people to sense infinite possibilities. By taking the audience on these journeys of courage, the brand also encourages people to come forth share their inspiring stories of breaking free and making it big. Interest participants can click here and be the part of this inspiring campaign that will continue to inspire people to follow their passion and break free from any hesitation that impedes in their path to success, and usher in a world full of possibilities and innovations.