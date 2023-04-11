By afaqs! news bureau
Glitz and glamour take center stage as India's biggest superstars shine bright at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2!

The dazzling style fiesta turned up the heat on the pink carpet and the internet alike.

The second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons, the flagship brand of the global lifestyle and entertainment  media hub, Pinkvilla took place on April 7, 2023, in Mumbai. According to its new brand promise, "Look  No Further," Pinkvilla made sure the night truly raised the bar for style awards in the nation.  

The dreamy theme of the "Enchanted Pink Forest" provided the ideal setting for a fashion  extravaganza, and a magnificent ‘Pink’ carpet was laid out in keeping with the theme. The Pink carpet  witnessed the country’s most celebrated figures and sparkled with the presence of the stalwarts, from  Bollywood, South Cinema, Television, Business, Sports and beyond. With the trendiest pink carpet  looks, the night roared and how, presenting some truly iconic fashion statements and viral moments. 

The prestigious award ceremony recognized the crème de la crème of global superstars and fashion  icons, including the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann  Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Rani Mukerji,  Kajol, Vidya Balan,Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Govinda, Sania Mirza, Disha Patani,  Sivakarthikeyan, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Sharad  Kelkar, Maniesh Paul, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Mittal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sophie Choudry  and many more.  

The evening was truly an unparalleled celebration, as the stars took to their social media handles to  share the unforgettable memories of the night. The glamorous gala was expertly anchored by the  powerhouse of entertainment Maniesh Paul and versatile actor Sharad Kelkar. With their charisma,  they set the stage for a fantastic and enjoyable evening for all. Govinda and Vidya Balan amped up the  entertainment quotient of the night leaving everyone mesmerized. The audience was equally  delighted with Rockstar DSP's energetic rendition of his best hits.

The event was supported by celebrated and revered brands like AJIO, ReelStar, LG Refrigerators,  Kalyan Jewellers, Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading, Jovees Herbal, Eva, Butt-Chique, CavinKare  Indica Easy, The Gift Studio, 98.3 Mirchi and Bright Outdoor, thereby enhancing the overall experience  for all attendees. Wizcraft Entertainment Agency Pvt Ltd. left no stone unturned in ensuring that the  awards night setting was a gorgeous, unforgettable affair. 

Speaking on the second edition, Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla Style  Icons is a very special property for us, one that represents the pinnacle of our expansion and growth  into new verticals. More than that, however, it symbolizes the very essence of Pinkvilla - a spirit of  constant innovation and a relentless drive to bring unparalleled experiences to our audiences and the  industry as a whole. With an overwhelming reception from all ends for the second consecutive year for  Pinkvilla Style Icons, we are more determined than ever to lead the charge in this dynamic and ever evolving industry, inspiring growth and excellence at every turn.”  

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla Style Icons is a property that truly embodies  our spirit of growth, innovation, and leadership that we hold in such high regard. The grand success of  the evening has only served to motivate us further, spurring us on to push the boundaries even further  and to create exemplary properties that set new milestones for the digital space. Our focus on  innovation and growth has been a cornerstone of our success at Pinkvilla, and it is this same focus that  has driven us to become a leader in the digital space. As we move forward, we will continue to draw  upon this spirit of growth and leadership, creating properties that inspire and captivate, pushing the  boundaries of what is possible in the digital world.”

About Pinkvilla Style Icons  

Presented by global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla, the awards recognize the  biggest style stalwarts and leading names from a wide range of industries, including Bollywood, sports,  business, fashion, television, regional cinema, and many more. Pinkvilla has an unshakable foothold  in the lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, and beauty segments, making it the perfect host for the  ultimate awards show that celebrates glamour and style! 

In its inaugural edition held in June 2022, the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards quickly established itself as  the gold standard in the category of lifestyle and glamour event. The awards have since cemented  their status as one of the most prominent style awards in India.

