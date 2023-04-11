Glitz and glamour take center stage as India's biggest superstars shine bright at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2!

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla Style Icons is a property that truly embodies our spirit of growth, innovation, and leadership that we hold in such high regard. The grand success of the evening has only served to motivate us further, spurring us on to push the boundaries even further and to create exemplary properties that set new milestones for the digital space. Our focus on innovation and growth has been a cornerstone of our success at Pinkvilla, and it is this same focus that has driven us to become a leader in the digital space. As we move forward, we will continue to draw upon this spirit of growth and leadership, creating properties that inspire and captivate, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the digital world.”