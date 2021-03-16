GoNuts: Celebrity Commerce that Builds Human Connection through Personalised Video messages, Influencer Marketing and Branded Content

5 Reasons Why Your Business Should GoNuts

1. Increases Brand Awareness

According to LaunchMetrics’ 2018 State of Influencer Marketing report, 90% of marketers agree that influencers help them increase brand awareness.

Influencers don’t just promote your brand they also share it with their own audience, providing your brand with immediate exposure. This exposure will turn the audience into potential customers.

This customer database will give you an idea of your target audience and you can further create strategies to engage them with your brand.