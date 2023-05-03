'Good Taste Shows' segment Mirchi teams up with ICA Pidilite for What Women Want Season 4

In this segment, Kareena Kapoor Khan holds up placards with suggestions of fashion, food, music, and lifestyle choices for the guest celebs to say if they think the choices are good or bad. Kareena Kapoor Khan banters with Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Shefali Shah among others, as they choose their top good taste and bad taste picks.

Preeti Nihalani, Chief Operating Officer, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “We aim to foster unique collaborations and partnerships at Mirchi. What Women Want is our marquee property and the show’s three successful seasons provide a pre-set for brands to partner with us and leverage the opportunity to engage with their niche. The show is immensely popular among audiences and in this season thus far, we have garnered over 6.23MN views on our Mirchi Plus Youtube alone. We are thankful to have such a long-running partnership with Bollywood’s finest Kareena Kapoor Khan and are grateful for the multiple celebrity guests who have been part of our journey. This fourth season has already piqued the audiences’ interest with the release of the first four episodes; we look forward to their response to the upcoming episodes.”