'Good Taste Shows' segment Mirchi teams up with ICA Pidilite for What Women Want Season 4

After a successful season for Dream Homes with Gauri Khan & Shape of you with Shilpa Shetty, Mirchi strengthens its position in Digital IPs with 4th season of India’s biggest women centric celebrity chat show – What Women want with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment platform, recently renewed its marquee show What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan for its fourth season. The brand-new season not only includes entertaining and insightful conversations with guest celebrities but also several fun games. By partnering with a brand which resonates Italian Provenance & highest quality and finesse, ICA Pidilite, Mirchi introduced a dedicated segment sponsored by the brand called 'Good Taste Shows'.
In this segment, Kareena Kapoor Khan holds up placards with suggestions of fashion, food, music, and lifestyle choices for the guest celebs to say if they think the choices are good or bad. Kareena Kapoor Khan banters with Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Shefali Shah among others, as they choose their top good taste and bad taste picks.
Preeti Nihalani, Chief Operating Officer, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “We aim to foster unique collaborations and partnerships at Mirchi. What Women Want is our marquee property and the show’s three successful seasons provide a pre-set for brands to partner with us and leverage the opportunity to engage with their niche. The show is immensely popular among audiences and in this season thus far, we have garnered over 6.23MN views on our Mirchi Plus Youtube alone. We are thankful to have such a long-running partnership with Bollywood’s finest Kareena Kapoor Khan and are grateful for the multiple celebrity guests who have been part of our journey. This fourth season has already piqued the audiences’ interest with the release of the first four episodes; we look forward to their response to the upcoming episodes.”
Talking about the collaboration, Manish Airee, Sr. Vice President ICA Pidilite, said, “We are very excited about this collaboration with Kareena Kapoor and Mirchi. The segment ‘Good Taste Shows’ in the show What Women Want has a strong synergy with the brand proposition of ICA Pidilite, which offers a range of wood finishes from Italy, the land of fashion and design. The tagline of the brand is “Good Taste Shows”. The outcome of this partnership has been very engaging and is creating buzz amongst the stakeholders."
