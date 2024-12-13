Goodricke’s award-winning artisanal Darjeeling Teas: A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Flavour

When you think of fine tea, what comes to mind? For many, it's the delicate, aromatic charm of Darjeeling tea. And for over four decades, Goodricke has been synonymous with this legendary brew, offering tea connoisseurs across the world an unmatched experience from the heart of India's tea-growing regions.

With a legacy rooted in quality, sustainability, and the welfare of its workers, Goodricke's Darjeeling teas are more than just a drink—they are an embodiment of heritage, dedication, and artisanal craft.

A Legacy of Excellence

Goodricke’s Darjeeling factory from above

Established on June 14, 1977, Goodricke Group Limited has become one of the most respected names in the Indian tea industry. Based in West Bengal, this public limited company oversees some of the most celebrated tea estates in Darjeeling, Assam, and Dooars, spanning 29 gardens in total.

But Goodricke isn't just about producing exceptional tea. At its core, it’s a company that values sustainability, cares for its workforce, and respects the environment—values that drive its every endeavour.

Goodricke stands for Promise, Trust, and Quality, a reflection of its commitment to producing world-class teas while enriching the environment and uplifting the community that helps bring this cherished product to life.

Goodricke’s Prized Darjeeling Tea Gardens

Among Goodricke's gardens, five are particularly renowned for their award-winning teas: Thurbo, Badamtam, Barnesbeg, Castleton, and Margaret’s Hope. These estates, nestled in the misty slopes of Darjeeling, produce teas that are known for their flavour, aroma, and finesse. Let’s take a closer look at each of these gems:

1. Thurbo Tea Garden

Located in the scenic Mirik region, near the Nepal border, Thurbo offers panoramic views of the Nepal Hills and the Mechi River . The teas here—primarily of clonal varieties like P316 and AV2—are renowned for their autumn flush, producing teas with a rare, delicate fragrance.

The garden’s combination of Assam hybrids and China bushes results in teas that are bright, flavourful, and highly sought after.

2. Badamtam Tea Garden

Perched in the serene Lebong Valley, Badamtam is one of Darjeeling's oldest estates, dating back to 1861. With its enchanting views of Mount Kanchenjunga and the tranquil flow of the Rangeet and Rungdung rivers, Badamtam produces exquisite first flush teas.

Known for their delicate flavour and brisk notes, the teas here offer an exceptional experience in every sip.

3. Barnesbeg Tea Garden

A certified organic garden since 2010, Barnesbeg is famous for both its black and green teas. The estate's Assam bushes create brisk, well-structured teas, while its green teas, celebrated for their health benefits, are prized by tea lovers worldwide.

The garden’s rich religious and cultural history adds a unique mystique to its offerings, making it a must-try for any tea enthusiast.

4. Castleton Tea Garden

Known as the "crème de la crème" of Darjeeling teas, Castleton is celebrated for its legendary Muscatel flavour. Planted in 1885, this estate produces some of the finest teas in the world, regularly fetching record prices at auctions.

With its pure China bushes, Castleton teas are fragrant, amber-hued, and have a unique wine-like flavour that is cherished by royalty and tea connoisseurs alike.

5. Margaret’s Hope Tea Garden

Originally known as Bara Ringtong, Margaret's Hope holds a romantic and emotional story. Named after the daughter of a former estate manager, this garden produces teas that are light, aromatic, and full of character.

Its autumn flushes are particularly prized, offering an irresistible blend of flavours that transport drinkers to the misty hills of Darjeeling with each sip.

The Specialty of Darjeeling Teas

Darjeeling teas are often referred to as the "Champagne of Teas"—and for good reason. Unlike the robust, malty teas of Assam, Darjeeling teas are light, floral, and full of complex flavours that evolve with each sip. This distinction comes from the region’s unique climate, elevation, and soil conditions, as well as the centuries-old artisanal methods used to cultivate and process the leaves.

Goodricke’s Darjeeling tea gardens

The signature two leaves and a bud are carefully handpicked and treated with precision to preserve the distinct aroma and flavour profile that Darjeeling tea is known for. These teas are not just a beverage—they are an experience.

The Goodricke Darjeeling Range: A Tea for Every Palate

Goodricke doesn’t just make tea. They craft an experience. With six distinct Darjeeling brands, each tea offers a journey through the misty, sun-kissed hills of the Himalayas, where every leaf is meticulously picked and perfected. Let’s dive into what makes each of these Darjeeling teas so special—and why they deserve a place in your cup.

Margaret’s Hope: Light, Herbaceous Elegance

Imagine a tea that transports you to a serene afternoon in the cool, crisp Darjeeling air. That’s Margaret’s Hope. Known for its light, herbaceous character, this black tea offers a delicate balance of flavour with hints of floral undertones that are both refreshing and invigorating. Each sip feels like a breath of fresh air, making it the perfect companion for moments when you just want to unwind and savour the quiet elegance of a finely crafted tea.

Why You’ll Love It: Margaret’s Hope is for those who appreciate the subtle complexity of black tea without the overpowering bitterness. It’s ideal for a morning boost or an afternoon escape. Pair it with a light snack, and you have a match made in heaven.

Badamtam: A Bright, Brisk First Flush

If you’re looking for a tea that’s bursting with energy and flavour, Badamtam is the one. This first flush tea offers bright, brisk notes that dance on your palate with every sip. It’s like tasting spring in a cup—fresh, vibrant, and full of life. The delicate finish leaves a clean, crisp aftertaste that keeps you coming back for more.

Why You’ll Love It: Badamtam is perfect for tea drinkers who enjoy a zesty, refreshing flavour that awakens your senses. It’s great for pairing with light pastries or simply sipping on its own to kick-start your day.

Barnesbeg: Organic Green Tea with a Mellow Sweetness

For the health-conscious tea lover, Barnesbeg is a certified organic green tea that doesn’t just offer wellness benefits—it offers flavour. The sweet, mellow notes of this tea create a calming experience, making it a perfect choice for those who want to enjoy a guilt-free indulgence. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or just need a moment of peace, Barnesbeg’s smooth, satisfying taste is like a gentle embrace.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re seeking a tea that’s as good for your body as it is for your taste buds, Barnesbeg is your go-to. It’s a soothing, subtle green tea with just the right amount of sweetness. Sip it when you want to relax and feel good inside and out.

Thurbo: Fragrant and Indigenous Excellence

Thurbo isn’t just another tea—it’s a fragrant masterpiece. With its indigenous roots and matchless character, this tea offers a one-of-a-kind aroma that envelops your senses. Each sip reveals layers of delicate flavours, making it a tea that demands to be savoured. The floral notes linger on your palate, leaving you with a feeling of pure contentment.

Why You’ll Love It: Thurbo is for the tea aficionado who appreciates fragrance as much as flavour. If you enjoy teas that have depth and complexity, Thurbo will quickly become your favourite. Its unique aroma and taste make it perfect for those special moments when you want to treat yourself to something extraordinary.

Castleton: The Crown Jewel with Muscatel Flavour

Here’s where the legend of Darjeeling comes to life—Castleton. Known as the crown jewel of Goodricke’s collection, Castleton is famous for its Muscatel flavour, a sweet, wine-like note that’s as intoxicating as it is delightful. Think of it like summer in a cup—fragrant, fruity, and utterly irresistible. This is the tea that collectors, connoisseurs, and even royalty seek out for its unmatched elegance.

Why You’ll Love It: If you want a tea that’s luxurious, indulgent, and unforgettable, Castleton is your match. Its Muscatel flavour is rich and complex, perfect for those moments when you want to truly pamper yourself. Pair it with fine desserts or sip it solo—it’s an experience you won’t forget.

Roasted Darjeeling: Bold, Smoky, and Strong

For those who crave a robust, hearty brew, Roasted Darjeeling delivers. With its smoky flavour and rich, malty taste, this tea is full-bodied and bold, offering a strong finish that lingers long after your last sip. It’s the tea equivalent of comfort food—warm, satisfying, and perfect for moments when you need something substantial.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re a fan of strong flavours and teas that pack a punch, Roasted Darjeeling will quickly become your favourite. It’s ideal for those chilly mornings or evenings when you want something warm and deeply flavourful. Enjoy it with a splash of milk or on its own for a bold, invigorating experience.

Experience the Difference

Goodricke offers a complete range of teas to satisfy every palate. In addition to its renowned Darjeeling varieties, the company specialises in premium CTC teas, such as Khaass (premium Assam tea), Goodricke Premium, and Super Cup Gold, a blend of both Assam and Darjeeling teas. Expanding its offerings, Goodricke has also introduced Ready-to-Drink teas tailored for today’s dynamic youth and busy families, including Instant Tea Premix, which comes in 3 flavors Ginger, Cardamom & Masala and 100% Organic Iced Tea in a variety of refreshing flavours like Classic Peach, Mojito Classic Strawberry etc. With something for every tea lover, customers can explore the collection at www.goodricketea.in to find their perfect brew.

Known as “The Tea People,” Goodricke has been brewing tea for over 140+ years with a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability. Every cup of Goodricke tea is crafted to meet the highest standards while respecting the environment. This dedication extends beyond tea production to active community support, with welfare initiatives that provide healthcare services, food, and housing for workers.

Saurabh Khurana, Business Head, emphasises that Goodricke’s legacy is deeply tied to its tea gardens,“Our legacy at Goodricke is deeply rooted in the tea gardens that have been with us for generations, producing teas that carry the essence of their unique terroir.”

“From our classic Darjeeling and Assam blends to our contemporary Green teas, Premixes and iced teas, each product reflects our dedication to quality and innovation. The love we receive from tea enthusiasts drives us to keep refining our craft, helps us strive better each day and our commitment to the communities that make this possible remains unwavering. Our CSR initiatives, like the Goodricke School for Special Education and sustainable farming practices, are just a small way to give back and ensure our journey benefits everyone involved," he adds.

With Goodricke’s teas, you’re not just buying tea—you’re investing in a heritage of excellence, care, and craftsmanship. Whether you're a seasoned tea connoisseur or a casual tea lover, there's a Goodricke tea that’s perfect for you.