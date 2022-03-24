Great Learning launches Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy Program in Collaboration with Wharton Online

According to a report by CEI (Corporate Equality Index) , 86% of consumers will pay more for a better customer experience. But only 1% of customers feel that business consistently meets their expectations. So, in this growing hard-edged competition among various brands, it’s important for a business to plan its marketing strategies to be more customer-centric and convert customers into lifelong brand loyalists. The Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy program will help marketers learn how to keep their business in pace with customers' needs and deliver the best experience. Any professional who is directly or indirectly working to deliver customers a stellar experience through their offerings will find immense value in this program.