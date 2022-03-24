Great Learning launches Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy Program in Collaboration with Wharton Online

The holistic program will help learners understand the various aspects of creating successful marketing strategies through enhanced customer acquisition, retention, development and more.
Great Learning, a leading global edtech company has recently announced a collaboration with Wharton Online. The program is focused on a customer-centric marketing strategy that can be a game-changer for businesses. With brands building a strong connection to potential customers and focusing on their needs, this program will help companies to make their way to sustainable growth and increased profitability.
According to a report by CEI (Corporate Equality Index) , 86% of consumers will pay more for a better customer experience. But only 1% of customers feel that business consistently meets their expectations. So, in this growing hard-edged competition among various brands, it’s important for a business to plan its marketing strategies to be more customer-centric and convert customers into lifelong brand loyalists. The Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy program will help marketers learn how to keep their business in pace with customers' needs and deliver the best experience. Any professional who is directly or indirectly working to deliver customers a stellar experience through their offerings will find immense value in this program.
Beginning April 2022, the immersive program that runs for 10 weeks, will feature live online sessions hosted by Wharton faculty, weekly mentoring sessions from seasoned industry professionals, learning via world-class content and live sessions from the faculty, and practical hands-on learning.
Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy, is designed to help learners radically develop ways to implement customer-focused marketing strategies. In this program, one will learn various strategies to build customer-centric marketing. Candidates will be taught using a combination of learning methods that include bite-sized lecture videos by noted Wharton faculty, live online classes, sessions with industry experts, and reading material meant for self-learning.
This program is designed for mid-to senior-level professionals across industries. It is suited for marketing and brand managers who want to learn meaningful strategies to understand how to maximize customer lifetime value and leaders who want to achieve product-market fit and manage customers across the lifecycle. Professionals from business management, sales managers and leaders, e-commerce, client relationship managers, entrepreneurs, and CXOs who are looking to reinvent their business strategies can also enroll in this program.
The curriculum of this program is designed by the renowned author and faculty member Professor Peter Fader. The program begins with a team-based simulation on customer-centric marketing strategy. There would be a total of 6 modules covering different topics including customer centricity, customer equity, how to acquire customers and create value.
Each module will be covered in one to two weeks (depending on the topic), concluding with a capstone project, spanning a total of 10 weeks. The final capstone project will include amplified educational training of a customer centricity strategy to maximize customer lifetime value through the learning of customer acquisition, retention, and development. This program will help businesses in learning marketing segmentation, allocating resources towards various marketing strategies, and choosing metrics to gauge and guide ongoing marketing efforts.
Upon the successful completion of the program, candidates will be awarded a certificate of completion from Wharton Online. This experience certificate can also offer great mileage in your career. With the growing demand and competition, this program will help in facing and overcoming challenges in business marketing. This amalgamation of Wharton’s experience and Great Learning’s innovation will enable countless learners to add significant value and uplift their careers.
To know more about this program, you can download the online brochure here.