Gresbond by Kajaria redefines tile adhesive marketing with witty ads

Gresbond by Kajaria, the premium tile adhesive brand from India’s largest tile manufacturer, has launched its latest digital campaign for 2025. Titled Gresbond Se Lagaya Hota, To Aisa Nahi Hota, the initiative moves away from conventional product advertising and instead positions itself at the intersection of humour, cultural resonance and premium brand storytelling.

The campaign is structured as a ten-ad digital series that mirrors the comic style and language of internet humour. Each ad presents everyday situations where something goes wrong, before suggesting that the outcome could have been avoided with Gresbond’s trusted adhesive strength.

A fresh approach in a functional category

Tile adhesives are rarely seen as exciting consumer products. Marketing in the category has typically centred around durability claims, technical demonstrations or visual proof of performance. With this campaign, Kajaria has attempted to push the boundaries of how such functional products can be communicated, aiming to keep audiences entertained while conveying reliability.

The company believes that humour has the power to break clutter, especially in an era where consumers are overwhelmed with direct product pushes across digital channels. By using comic-style narratives, the campaign aligns itself with meme culture while maintaining the premium identity of the brand.

“This campaign reflects our belief that impactful brand communication can engage as well as inform. By blending wit with a clear value proposition, we’ve reinforced Gresbond’s promise of enduring strength and reliability,” says Kartik Kajaria, head of Gresbond by Kajaria.

Designed for digital-first consumption

The format of the campaign has been tailored to social-first audiences. The ten ads are optimised for quick viewing on mobile devices, encouraging sharing across social platforms. The humour-driven content is expected to thrive in the fast-paced digital ecosystem where relatability and entertainment drive recall.

“With Gresbond Se Lagaya Hota, To Aisa Nahi Hota, we’ve demonstrated that premium products deserve premium storytelling — intelligent, relatable, and memorable,” explains Kajaria.

In addition to relatability, the campaign’s storytelling emphasises subtle but clear product placement. Unlike traditional product-heavy advertising, the brand presence is seamlessly integrated into the narrative, ensuring it feels organic and avoids disrupting the flow of humour.

The reason for the campaign

The decision to launch this campaign stems from the need to educate not just consumers, but also dealers and contractors. Tiles today are larger, denser and far more premium than before. Big slabs, marble and vitrified tiles all have zero porosity, meaning cement cannot bond effectively with them. Adhesives are not just preferable in these cases, they are essential.

By positioning Gresbond as the solution for these modern needs, Kajaria is addressing a genuine industry pain point while giving its brand a relatable and memorable voice.

Addressing the awareness gap

In India, cement is still the default choice for fixing tiles. However, it comes with significant limitations. Cement tends to shrink after drying, which weakens the bond between the tile and the surface. This often results in cracks, hollowness and, over time, tile failure. By contrast, tile adhesives are engineered with special polymers that not only offer stronger grip but also flex with the surface, preventing such issues.

The Gresbond campaign taps into this awareness gap, showing how the right adhesive can avoid these common mishaps. Each humorous ad underscores why cement is an outdated solution, and why modern adhesives should be the standard.

Why this campaign stands out

There are three dimensions that make this campaign distinct. First is the use of intelligent humour, which shifts the communication from being a product push to an engaging story. Second, the relatability of scenarios ensures audiences connect instantly. And third, the execution maintains a premium feel that aligns with Gresbond’s positioning as a top-tier adhesive brand.

The move also places Kajaria in the broader conversation of how even functional and industrial products are now being marketed with storytelling techniques more common to consumer goods and entertainment. Brands across sectors have been experimenting with wit and humour in marketing, but few in the building materials space have done so at this scale.

“Our objective was to elevate the conversation around tile adhesives through a campaign that entertains, resonates, and underscores Gresbond’s commitment to quality and trust,” adds Kajaria.

Shifting market behaviour

Globally, adhesives have long been the standard for tile fixing, yet in India the category has remained underutilised. This is largely because cement has been inexpensive and familiar, despite its flaws. But consumer expectations are changing. With rising demand for premium homes, better finishes and durable interiors, the value of quality is gaining prominence in the Indian market.

Through this campaign, Gresbond seeks to push the conversation forward. It highlights that adhesives not only ensure strength but also offer speed, longevity and professional results. Backed by Kajaria’s expansive distribution network, Gresbond is well placed to meet this shift in market behaviour.

The humour in the campaign is the entry point, but the larger goal is category building. By entertaining audiences, the ads open the door to an important message: cement is no longer fit for modern tile laying. The campaign deliberately draws attention to the risks of poor practices, breaking myths around cement use and promoting adhesives as the smart, reliable alternative.

It is both a consumer education exercise and a push to modernise the category, bringing India in line with global standards.

The bigger picture for Kajaria

Kajaria is recognised as India’s No. 1 tile company and has consistently invested in strengthening not only its product portfolio but also its marketing narratives. With Gresbond positioned as a premium adhesive solution, the company aims to differentiate itself in a category where consumer engagement is typically low.

Industry observers note that this approach mirrors a growing trend where B2B or semi-technical products adopt consumer-style storytelling to increase awareness and preference. By aligning its communication with formats that work well on digital and social media, Gresbond is seeking to ensure both reach and recall among younger, digitally native audiences who may influence purchase decisions.

The campaign also reflects a larger shift in brand communication strategy across sectors: moving from pure information dissemination to entertainment-led narratives that keep the brand message intact. For Kajaria, it is a statement that tile adhesives — often overlooked in consumer conversations — can still be marketed with cultural relevance.

Reinforcing premium identity

Beyond humour, the campaign reinforces Gresbond’s identity as a premium product. The narrative focus on mishaps avoided through strength and reliability underlines its technical value, while the visual and tonal choices emphasise sophistication. By combining wit with clarity of message, the campaign seeks to build long-term brand equity rather than momentary attention.

With early digital traction reported by the brand, the campaign is expected to continue rolling out across online platforms, supported by targeted placements to ensure visibility among homeowners, contractors and influencers in the home improvement space.

