Grit in every step, fizz in every beat— Campa brought Navratri alive for 2.3 million, turning participation into a Dumdaar celebration

Campa redefines what modern brand participation means — not by owning the celebration, but by amplifying its spirit. With the Campa Dumdaar Fizz anthem, created in collaboration withParthiv Gohil, the brand extended its infectious energy beyond the garba grounds, activating across 17 major pandals including LVP and United Way of Baroda, and generating over 30 million organic impressions across digital.

Advertisment

The campaign wasn’t about presence — it was about pulse. Campa became synonymous with the beat of Navratri, syncing with the rhythm of the festivities through an integrated experience that spanned on-ground activations, digital amplification, influencer collaborations, and radio buzz.

Impact:

2.3M+ on-ground participation

5,000+ participants in the VR + Reels Campa Hook Step experience

Across Gujarat, garba nights turned into branded experiences, with Campa Fizz Zones energizing dancers and audiences alike. The refreshment and catering zones featured RCPL’s other beverages — Raskik, Suncrush, and Independence Water — all available at fair pricing, creating a full-sensory festival experience for attendees.

Adding to the momentum were these powerful engagement levers:

Signature Campa Garba Step + Influencer Participation – The campaign introduced a Signature Campa Garba Step that became a crowd favourite, with youth and regional influencers like Puja Joshi , Himani Shah, and RJ Mit amplifying the move across pandals and social platforms. The step became a symbol of the brand’s Dumdaar Fizz, uniting digital and on-ground celebration in perfect sync.

On-Ground VR + Reels Activation – A first-of-its-kind immersive setup allowed participants to learn and perform the Garba Step in a virtual space , blending physical dance with digital engagement. Over 5,000 participants joined in, creating reels and sharing their performances online, amplifying the campaign’s reach.

Fizz Countdown Blasters & Campa Dumdaar Performer Awards – Each night culminated in a celebratory crescendo, with Fizz Countdown Blasters lighting up the grounds and Dumdaar Performer Awards recognizing the most spirited dancers. These moments captured the energy and emotion of Navratri while reinforcing Campa’s position as the brand that celebrates grit, energy, and determination of its audience.

The result? A campaign that turned consumer participation into advocacy. From the sound of the dhol to the fizz of Campa, the brand didn’t just celebrate Navratri — it became its rhythm.

Beyond Navratri: A Brand Across Celebrations

Campa’s presence extends far beyond a single festival. The brand celebrates the grit and determination of millions of Indians throughout the year, from the biggest cricket seasonto Kumbh Mela, Ganesh Utsav, and Rath Yatra. Each activation captures the energy, spirit, and cultural pride of its audiences, reinforcing Campa as a brand that amplifies celebration wherever it thrives.