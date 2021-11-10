Guwahati based Communications Agency, Insight Brandcom completes 10 years

Founded in 2011, the award-winning agency specializes in integrated communication and digital services.
Insight Brandcom, one of northeast India’s first integrated marketing communications agencies has completed ten years of its operations this October by setting unprecedented trends and benchmarks in the domain of advertising and communications across traditional and new age mediums in the region.
The Guwahati-based agency has over 50 professionals with specialised skill sets in integrated marketing communications including strategy, creative, video production, public relations, digital marketing, online and offline activations and other ancillary functions.
Talking about the agency’s ace in terms of integrated marketing communications, Sunit Jain, founder and managing director, Insight states, “Integrated marketing communications is an ever evolving discipline as it is constantly influenced by advances in technology, changing consumer expectations and shifting patterns of consumption in terms of entertainment and information. Therefore as a communications support agency, we constantly strive to perfect our market learnings and consumer insights that help us craft communication strategies that are logical and creative”.
Essentially driven by a customer centric and digital first approach, Insight Brandcom has been a pioneer in introducing the agency culture in the marketing communications landscape of the north eastern region since its inception in 2011 and also has been at the forefront of devising various locally relevant campaigns. A recent case would be of Mat Corona campaign to demystify the myths around COVID and encourage COVID appropriate behavior.
Insight Brandcom has been offering brand consulting and advisory services to various popular local brands like Assam Tourism, Swachh Bharat Mission, National Health Mission, etc, as well as national brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto (to name a few) operating in the region. Being one of the top agencies in the regional market, Insight Brandcom is acknowledged within the industry and trade circles for its comprehensive and full circle range of communication and digital services.
Earlier this year, Insight Brandcom bagged Gold at the seventh edition of the prestigious Foxglove Awards held (virtually). Insight was adjudged the winner under the category of ‘Best Innovation in Digital’ for presenting a case study for the Seagram’s Imperial Blue Mega Campaign in the eastern India region. In earlier editions of Foxglove Awards, the agency had bagged trophies for the Best use of Social Media and Best Website Design for its media brand – G Plus.
Insight Brandcom is now expanding in different markets and today has operations in Delhi, Jaipur and Kolkata.