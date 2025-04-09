Haier just changed the AC game with India's Only AI Climate Control Air Conditioners with Fabric Finish

Haier Appliances India, part of the global leader in major appliances for 16 consecutive years, has launched the Gravity Series—India’s only AI Climate Control Air Conditioners with fabric finish. This new line combines intelligent cooling with premium design to meet the evolving needs of Indian households seeking both functionality and style.

With the launch of the Gravity Series, Haier becomes India’s only brand to introduce AI Climate Control Air Conditioners with a fabric finish. This bold move places the brand at the forefront of smart, stylish cooling solutions for modern Indian homes.

The Gravity Series isn’t just another AC launch. It’s a statement piece that offers advanced functionality and stylish aesthetics, seamlessly blending into contemporary interiors and elevating your home’s elegance. Available in seven striking colors, ranging from soft pastels to deeper tones—like Morning Mist, Moon Stone Grey, White Edition, Aqua Blue, Cotton Candy and Galaxy Slate, and Midnight Dream — it offers a truly unique design for every home.

At the heart of the Gravity Series is AI Climate Control Technology, built to understand user behaviour and fine-tune temperature settings in real-time—without the need for constant manual adjustments. It’s like having a personal assistant that learns your comfort zone, adapts to your needs and cools as per your preference.

But Haier didn’t stop there. With AI Electricity Monitoring, the AC tracks power usage in real time, helping users manage energy costs with precision. The companion HaiSmart App offers detailed insights—hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly—allowing users to set consumption goals and receive alerts when they’re nearing limits.

The AI ECO mode makes the Gravity Series even more intelligent and provides you maximum energy savings. It adjusts the cooling output based on room conditions and occupancy, striking the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. This means you get optimal comfort while ensuring you stay cool without compromising on your electricity bill.

And then there’s Supersonic Cooling—an advanced feature that delivers 20x faster cooling than standard ACs. Powered by high-frequency pulse control and Kick Torque start, this technology ensures Instant relief in just 10 seconds.

Haier’s innovation doesn’t end with intelligence. It’s also about long-term care. The Gravity Series includes Frost Self-Clean Technology, enabling a complete indoor wet wash in just 21 minutes. This ensures 99.9% clean air while providing the best in class cooling and minimizing the need for annual servicing.

Built for India’s harsh summers, the ACs feature Hexa Inverter Technology, High Ambient Performance, and a 20-metre air flow, making them dependable even in 60°C heat.

Aesthetically, the Gravity Series is a design breakthrough. By combining a premium fabric finish with intelligent innovation, Haier is not only solving pain points but redefining what an air conditioner can look and feel like in 2025.

Prices start at Rs 51,990, and the range is available across the Haier website, major e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets.

To make the Gravity Series launch unmissable, Haier has rolled out a 360° marketing campaign, including a new TV commercial launched during IPL 2025, ensuring maximum visibility and impact.

With the Gravity Series, Haier isn’t just offering another AC—it’s setting the benchmark for what India’s next-gen cooling experience should look like.