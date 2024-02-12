Have brands kept up with changing consumer preferences for content consumption - PayTV vs Streaming

Over the last half a decade, there has been a decline of over 25% in the number of Pay TV subscribers. Today, over 200 Million households cannot be reached by Pay TV, states an EY-FICCI report. Rather, advertisers take the digital route to reach them effectively. The preference for CTV is also evident from the considerable decline in the number of Pay DTH subscribers in India, which dropped by 1.37 million in the first quarter of 2023, according to TRAI. The decline of linear TV has been constant for the last few years as per an EY-FICCI report, with the subscription revenue falling by 6.2% in 2021, with the loss of 6 million Pay TV households.