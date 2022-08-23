Havells India new campaign brings light to a new perspective by redefining LED to Let's End Darkness

The campaign brings real-life inspiring stories of selected heroes who overcame the dusk in their lives and triumphed.
Good lighting, in many aspects, is akin to great poetry. It can uplift one's mood, speak through silence, and convey a wide range of emotions without trying too hard. With the mission to put an end to the darkness from everywhere, Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and consumer durable company, in a bid to promote its LED lighting solutions, has released a new digital campaign titled ‘Lets End Darkness moments’. The #LetsEndDarkness campaign aims to highlight the efforts of people who have eliminated darkness from their lives despite obstacles and challenges.
Based on the core idea that everyone holds a different dollop of darkness within themselves and that switching to the LED lighting range from Havells not only brings you a wide range of energy-efficient lighting solutions but also removes the darkness. The brand attempts to capture the ‘enlightenment’ moment by showcasing the victories of a few elected individuals who have reclaimed their lives with determination and enthusiasm. These real-life stories of how "darkest times often lead to the brightest moments" will spread a positive message and will encourage the audience to feel connected with the speakers, their struggles, and their illumination towards victory.
Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer and the vice-captain of India Women's National Cricket team, how from learning basics with her brother as a teenager to being named the best Women's International Cricketer by ‘The Board of Control for Cricket in India’ (BCCI). How she was passionate about cricket and her decision was backed by her family. Athlete Deepa Malik, who became the first Indian woman to compete in the Paralympic Games, won a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Photographer Vicky Roy, whose photographs and projects bring light into people's lives today was not so fortunate he once ran from home, collecting plastic bottles at the Delhi Railway Station and then delivering them to the Salaam Balak Trust. After all these struggles, when he got a camera in his hands, he knew he could put an end to the darkness in his life.
Dr. Ruth John Paul was born in a male body with a feminine spirit and soon began the transition process to realise her ambition of becoming a female. She has worked her way up to become the first doctor at India's first transgender clinic, "MITR," where she assisted over 1,000 trans people with their medication. Pooja Dasgupta, a single mom at the age of 29 and raised her child after being separated from her husband in an unhappy marriage. She has emerged happier and stronger despite the unforeseen challenges that she faced. Her story is an inspiration to all those women who have been separated or lost their husbands in the pandemic.
Havells has beautifully portrayed these inspiring stories and has shown how the darkest times have brought the brightest moment in their lives. Interestingly, there is subtle/ minimalistic branding in the entire film and the name of the brand appears only at the very end of the video. Havells as an organization is known not only for its high quality and world-class products but also for its communications that play a vital role in spreading the right social message. The brand has done both quirky as well as socially responsible communications in the past. Some of the most memorable creatives from the brand include - Havells Shock Laga TVC, The Father-Daughter TVC, Hawa Badlegi Campaign, Paani Se Panga Mat Lo and more.