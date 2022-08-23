Havells India new campaign brings light to a new perspective by redefining LED to Let's End Darkness

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer and the vice-captain of India Women's National Cricket team, how from learning basics with her brother as a teenager to being named the best Women's International Cricketer by ‘The Board of Control for Cricket in India’ (BCCI). How she was passionate about cricket and her decision was backed by her family. Athlete Deepa Malik, who became the first Indian woman to compete in the Paralympic Games, won a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Photographer Vicky Roy, whose photographs and projects bring light into people's lives today was not so fortunate he once ran from home, collecting plastic bottles at the Delhi Railway Station and then delivering them to the Salaam Balak Trust. After all these struggles, when he got a camera in his hands, he knew he could put an end to the darkness in his life.