Havells is All Set to Make a Difference With its Stealth Air BLDC Fans

With the Stealth Air BLDC Fans, Havells has provided the consumers with an option to not just keep the planet cooler, but also their homes.
The climate threat poses an urgent existential threat to humanity. Due to the scale and complexity of this challenge, it will require cumulative effort across geographies and at various scales to make a dent. While there is increasing focus on consumption habits outside the home, like dietary changes and switching to public transportation, the energy consumed at home still remains neglected.
India, as a tropical country, prides itself as one of the largest consumers of fans in the world. When an average fan consumes over 75W of energy, the impact on the environment of these electrical appliances cannot be overlooked, and this is just where Havells has stepped into the picture.
The Television Commercial shows a leader confidently talking about his efforts in installing a windmill to save the environment in a rather hot and humid room. Then a reporter aptly quips that though efforts have been made to combat global warming, the heat that the people in the room had to face still remained a concern.
Havells’ Stealth Fans with Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) are equipped with a technology that requires an electric motor controller to drive the rotor. Consecutively, there is no heat generated in these fans, and the ceiling fan bearings have a longer lifespan. Also, the copper wire used for winding in these fans is pretty thick, and there are virtually zero chances of winding failure. Further, you get a two-year warranty on them.
If you have an inverter, these fans will make your home blissful. For starters, there would be none of that annoying “humming” sound when these fans run on the inverter. And even if you don’t, these remote-controlled fans are backed by powerful memory backup and will start at their last setting if turned off during a power cut.
The blades of these fans have been aerodynamically designed with compounded ABS to minimize friction and add strength, ensuring no deformation and silent operation. There would no longer be any disturbances in your work-from-home meetings or on personal calls due to the noise of a fan. Sounds great, right?
But wait, there is more. Havells has indeed brought these fans from the future and has loaded them with all the features you will need to have an incredible user experience. The blades have a dust-resistant coating which makes cleaning them effortless. And for those with the nasty habit of dozing off with the fan turned on or forgetting to turn off the fan before leaving a room, there is an option of the 4-hour timer. You can set the timer to 1, 2, 3 or 4 hours as per your wishes, and the fan will automatically turn off accordingly. Now, this feature is likely to save you a lot of money on your electricity bills.
Ravindra Singh Negi, president-electrical consumer durables, Havells India Limited said “Aligned with the commitment to provide state-of-the-art innovations and energy-efficient solutions, we are pleased to introduce a new range of energy-efficient fans including the industry-first BLDC Table Wall Pedestal range designed to revolutionize the fan market in India. Our new energy efficient ECOACTIV fan range is designed specifically for working on low energy usage helping consumers cut the power costs and save money on electricity bills, thus addressing the biggest concern of energy consumption when using an appliance. Conceived and designed by our in-house R&D team, the fans are a testimony to Havells’ commitment to design and high quality. With its constant progression and focus on driving innovation in the fan category, Havells has carved its position as a leader in the premium decorative segment and has been awarded the National Energy Conservation Award 2021.
In the Fast Moving Electrical Goods sector, Havells has one of the highest levels of customer satisfaction. The Stealth Air BLDC Fans have provided the consumers with an option to not just keep the planet cooler but also their homes, and it has been brilliantly reflected in the TVC too. With the increasing adoption of these fans, which consume approximately 50% less power than conventional fans, Hawa Badlegi.