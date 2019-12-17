Here’s what to expect in Season 4 of Naagin–Bhagya ka Zehreela Khel

After 3 successful seasons, COLORS’ biggest fiction franchise made a comeback with a bang. Having kept its audience coming back for more over three seasons, this time round the show is back with yet another captivating season titled Naagin - Bhagya ka zehreela khel. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Naagin - Bhagya ka zehreela khel will premiere on Saturday, 14th December 2019 and will air every weekend at 8:00pm only on COLORS.
Since the evolution of fiction as a genre in Indian TV, it has effectively spread its roots among the audience with a more than respectable following. Being the perfect example of successfully running fiction franchise in India, this season’s story revolves around Brinda and Nayantara whose lives are intertwined due to their scarred past and that has a bearing on their future. The new season of Naagin features a new ensemble star cast of entertainment’s most popular faces like Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh among others.
This fictional fantasy is based on an Indian folklore that entails family drama, revenge, romance, and suspense with inconceivable twists. Love remains the strongest element along the storyline of the show and holds a significant place in our protagonist’s life. An imperative part of this storyline is also the belief that if a Naagin is bereaved of her love, she will neither forgive nor forget and will surely return for vengeance. Synergizing mythological ancient beliefs and the modern-day fantasy series, Naagin- Bhagya ka zehreela khel will enchant viewers with a mysterious storyline.
While on the one hand, Nayantara is depicted as a short tempered girl who is waiting to seek revenge for the hurt of her parents, Brinda comes across a simple, genuine and kind girl who loves her family. As the story progresses, the audience will witness the unfolding of a heartbroken and raging Nayantara, daughter of a Naagin, seeking her mother’s revenge. The show is all set to leave its audiences anxious with questions like- ‘will she spare anyone who comes in her way’, ‘will she be able to seek her revenge’, and ‘how will Brinda become a part of her vendetta’.
Speaking about the launch Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said, “At COLORS, we are extremely delighted to have a franchise that has been consistent in all forms be it the popularity, captivating storyline or endearing characters. We have a gamut of shows across genres especially on weekends that have had a series of successful seasons and have connected so strongly with the audience. As far as Naagin is concerned, it is undoubtedly the most successful fantasy fiction property on television. Slotted at 8:00 pm, the show will be back to enthrall viewers and strengthen our weekend prime time viewing. A success story, this season too promises to be edgy and action-packed.” She further added, “We are extremely happy to partner with Odonil Zipper and Boroplus Doodh Kesar body lotion as our sponsors for this season.”
Commenting on the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “It’s always a proud moment to bring back a refreshing season of one of the most watched supernatural shows in India. For the upcoming season of Naagin, we have worked on some key aspect likes tweaking its pace, storytelling, casting and the graphics, making it more engaging than ever. Indian viewers continue to enjoy folklore as a genre, and with Naagin we present an unsettling story fueled with thrill. It will be interesting to watch how Nayantara is filled with rage and waiting to spew venom on everyone who hurt her parents while Brinda who is innocent and unaware is tagged along Nayantara’s venomous journey.”
Elaborating on the concept of the show, Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “Over the years, COLORS and Balaji have successfully created a strong line-up of fiction shows, Naagin being the most popular one. The show has become a brand in itself and we hope to continue receiving the same kind of love and support from our viewers. The season presents a compelling journey of Brinda and Nayantara and how their paths cross. Adding to the experience, the storyline will be backed by never seen before visual effects and graphics to allure the audience. I am delighted to have Nia Sharma (Brinda), Jasmin Bhasin (Nayantara) and Vijayendra Kumeria playing a pivotal role in the show.”