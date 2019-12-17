Here’s what to expect in Season 4 of Naagin–Bhagya ka Zehreela Khel

Speaking about the launch Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said, “At COLORS, we are extremely delighted to have a franchise that has been consistent in all forms be it the popularity, captivating storyline or endearing characters. We have a gamut of shows across genres especially on weekends that have had a series of successful seasons and have connected so strongly with the audience. As far as Naagin is concerned, it is undoubtedly the most successful fantasy fiction property on television. Slotted at 8:00 pm, the show will be back to enthrall viewers and strengthen our weekend prime time viewing. A success story, this season too promises to be edgy and action-packed.” She further added, “We are extremely happy to partner with Odonil Zipper and Boroplus Doodh Kesar body lotion as our sponsors for this season.”