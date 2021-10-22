Here’s why Panasonic Washing Machines is the ‘smart’est purchase this festive season!

With the latest strides in technology, today’s lifestyle has become simpler and merrier. High-tech device connectivity has transformed the most daunting of physical work into just a click away job. And what’s a better time to upgrade than the ongoing festive season;an occasion when new purchases are welcomed, preferred and celebrated. And when it comes to technologically innovative products, Panasonic’sSmart Washing Machines powered with Miraieshould be an ideal choice. Here’s why!