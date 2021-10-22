Here’s why Panasonic Washing Machines is the ‘smart’est purchase this festive season!

The smart productcomes with Miraie - an IoT platform designed by Panasonic that allows the consumer to connect / controlall home appliances easily from anywhere.
With the latest strides in technology, today’s lifestyle has become simpler and merrier. High-tech device connectivity has transformed the most daunting of physical work into just a click away job. And what’s a better time to upgrade than the ongoing festive season;an occasion when new purchases are welcomed, preferred and celebrated. And when it comes to technologically innovative products, Panasonic’sSmart Washing Machines powered with Miraieshould be an ideal choice. Here’s why!
Miraie is an IoT platform designed by Panasonic that allows the consumer to connect all the Panasonic product range; switches, TV, refrigerator, AC, video door phone and fan to this app. This fulfils the 3Cs of customer satisfaction; Comfort of just one click to get your job done, Convenience to access all your Panasonic appliances within one app and Connectivity to stay updated.
“'Mirai' meaning 'future' and 'ie' meaning 'home' in Japanese, the platform aims to empower everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity across all Panasonic devices; by updating quality of living spaces basis their need and ambient environment. Panasonic’s Miraie features the widest range of smart and connected products comprising of Refrigerators, Washing Machine, Fans, Plugs & Switches; aimed at driving the next round of digital transformation for a connected ecosystem,” said, Manish Misra, chief innovation officer, Panasonic India
In particular the Miraie enabled washing machinecomes loaded with features like current wash statuses, multiple custom programs, diagnose mode, usage analytics, service request, self-clean and much more. The Wash Wizard feature can recommend a wash program with customized parameters based on external weather conditions, cloth types and dirt levels. Additionally, it can also recommend the best time to wash clothes based on external weather conditions to optimize energy consumption. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with English and Hindi utterances.
Panasonic India is not just a consumer durable brand, but also a leading diversified technology company. The move to smart products showcases the ideal amalgamation of tech superiority with customer comfort. The futuristic approach is the way ahead and the brand has been one of the early adapters in implementing it and further advancing it.
The brand has a vast portfolio of consumer electronics and home appliances including TVs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, Home Theatre Systems, Cameras, Camcorders, Car Audio Systems, Automatic Cookers, Vacuum Cleaners, Broadcast Cameras, Projectors and Displays, Business Solutions including Printers, Whiteboards and Security Solutions.
